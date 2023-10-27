State Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, Legislative Ambitions Set for Discussion at Novogradac Conference in Las Vegas

Novogradac to Host 2023 Housing Tax Credit Finance Conference Nov. 30-Dec. 1
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State-level low-income housing tax credits (LIHTCs) and possibilities for federal legislation concerning affordable housing will be among the topics of conversation Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at the Novogradac 2023 Housing Tax Credit Finance Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. Conference panelists will also discuss other affordable housing finance topics, such as tax credit equity and the confluence of clean energy and affordable housing.
"The ability to add state low-income housing tax credit equity to the capital stack is vital right now, when it can be so challenging to make deals pencil," said Jeff Nishita, CPA, a partner in Novogradac's San Francisco office and conference chair. "Our Las Vegas conference is a chance to meet with industry professionals and hear how they're confronting these issues when it comes to state LIHTCs, federal LIHTCs and other sources of financing to build more affordable housing throughout this country."
Conference panel topics include the Washington Report, debt financing and a deep dive into state LIHTCs. The full agenda can be found here.
The conference is sponsored by Dominium, Enterprise, Hunt Capital Partners, KeyBank and R4 Capital.
In addition to the panel topics, Novogradac will host three pre-conference workshops Nov. 29. The LIHTC Basics Workshop will help participants understand the types of credits, ownership structures, project timelines, how to avoid recapture and more. The Year 15 Workshop is geared toward affordable housing professionals who are considering their options at the end of the initial 15-year compliance period for LIHTC properties. The Running the Numbers Workshop is aimed at helping affordable housing developers gain a better understanding of what investors consider when looking at a property. Separate registration fees for the pre-conference workshops apply.
Novogradac began operations in 1989 and has grown to more than 700 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy.
Events Desk, Novogradac & Company LLP, (415) 356-7970, [email protected], www.novoco.com
