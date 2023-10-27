State Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, Legislative Ambitions Set for Discussion at Novogradac Conference in Las Vegas

"The ability to add state low-income housing tax credit equity to the capital stack is vital right now, when it can be so challenging to make deals pencil," said Jeff Nishita, CPA, a partner in Novogradac's San Francisco office and conference chair. Post this

Conference panel topics include the Washington Report, debt financing and a deep dive into state LIHTCs. The full agenda can be found here.

The conference is sponsored by Dominium, Enterprise, Hunt Capital Partners, KeyBank and R4 Capital.

In addition to the panel topics, Novogradac will host three pre-conference workshops Nov. 29. The LIHTC Basics Workshop will help participants understand the types of credits, ownership structures, project timelines, how to avoid recapture and more. The Year 15 Workshop is geared toward affordable housing professionals who are considering their options at the end of the initial 15-year compliance period for LIHTC properties. The Running the Numbers Workshop is aimed at helping affordable housing developers gain a better understanding of what investors consider when looking at a property. Separate registration fees for the pre-conference workshops apply.

