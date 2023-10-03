State of Massachusetts and City of Boston to Support LBFE Boston's Request for Symbol of Digital Literacy, Equity, and Inclusion

LBFE Boston champions the seventh annual, national Digital Inclusion Week - a crucial platform to celebrate and amplify the community-driven initiatives that are breaking down digital barriers—one connection, one device, and one skill at a time.
BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highlighting mutual support for creating a more equitable society through digital inclusion, and in concert with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance's Digital Inclusion Week 10/2-10/6, the City of Boston, and the State of Massachusetts, and at the request of LBFE Boston | Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, an Age Strong Commission partner, Boston City Hall and the Zakim, Longfellow, Fore River, and Burns Bridges in Massachusetts will be lit up in teal at sunset on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
Digital inclusion encompasses three critical areas: affordable internet, access to suitable devices, and digital skills training. "This week serves as an opportunity to celebrate the progress made, be visible and raise awareness, and extend our reach within the community," said Cynthia Wilkerson, Program Director of LBFE Boston.
Through its signature program, Digital Dividends, and its comprehensive approach to relieving isolation and loneliness among older adults, nonprofit LBFE Boston provides laptops, internet access, and computer instruction free of charge to older adults living in Boston public and affordable housing, necessities that millions of Americans are living without. Since its launch during the pandemic in 2021, Digital Dividends has doubled its program sites.
"LBFE Boston continues to expand our work supporting older adults, especially those who face economic and linguistic barriers, in accessing devices, internet connectivity, and training and support," continued Wilkerson. "We're proud to be part of efforts across Boston and Massachusetts to bridge the digital divide and to create a more equitable landscape for everyone."
LBFE Boston extends an invitation to advocates, policymakers, community leaders, educators, researchers, media, press, and all committed to digital equity, to help make this Digital Inclusion Week a seminal moment in our ongoing efforts to ensure that everyone, regardless of age, income, or background, has the digital resources they need to fully participate in society.
For more information, please visit our website lbfeboston.org, or contact:
Jean DeMayo, Communications & Development Manager
LBFE Boston | Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly
[email protected]
617-524-8882
SOURCE LBFE Boston | Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly
