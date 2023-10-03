State of Massachusetts and City of Boston to Support LBFE Boston's Request for Symbol of Digital Literacy, Equity, and Inclusion

"LBFE Boston continues to expand our work supporting isolated older adults, especially those who face economic and linguistic barriers, in accessing devices, internet connectivity, and training and support," Tweet this

Through its signature program, Digital Dividends, and its comprehensive approach to relieving isolation and loneliness among older adults, nonprofit LBFE Boston provides laptops, internet access, and computer instruction free of charge to older adults living in Boston public and affordable housing, necessities that millions of Americans are living without. Since its launch during the pandemic in 2021, Digital Dividends has doubled its program sites.

"LBFE Boston continues to expand our work supporting older adults, especially those who face economic and linguistic barriers, in accessing devices, internet connectivity, and training and support," continued Wilkerson. "We're proud to be part of efforts across Boston and Massachusetts to bridge the digital divide and to create a more equitable landscape for everyone."

LBFE Boston extends an invitation to advocates, policymakers, community leaders, educators, researchers, media, press, and all committed to digital equity, to help make this Digital Inclusion Week a seminal moment in our ongoing efforts to ensure that everyone, regardless of age, income, or background, has the digital resources they need to fully participate in society.

For more information, please visit our website lbfeboston.org, or contact:

Jean DeMayo, Communications & Development Manager

LBFE Boston | Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly

[email protected]

617-524-8882

Twitter

SOURCE LBFE Boston | Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly