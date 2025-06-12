State of Play Hospitality signs 13th Flight Club Lease in Dallas with the venue set to open in early 2026

"Addison has developed into a vibrant destination for guests who appreciate great food, drinks, and experiences, which makes it a perfect fit for Flight Club," said Toby Harris, CEO of State of Play Hospitality. Post this

With its expansion into Addison, Flight Club will add to the city's thriving dining and entertainment scene, further enhancing the city's reputation as a vibrant hub for social experiences.

"Addison has developed into a vibrant destination for guests who appreciate great food, drinks, and experiences, which makes it a perfect fit for Flight Club," said Toby Harris, CEO of State of Play Hospitality. "As well as introducing Social Darts®, we're very excited to bring our exceptional culinary and cocktail program to the Dallas metro, and to bring people together to have some fun and friendly competition."

Set to open in early 2026, the venue will feature 12 private and semi-private playing areas, known as "oches," and spans 8,000 square feet.

"Flight Club will breathe new life into the old Sherlock's spot at Village on the Parkway, and that corner holds a lot of great memories for folks," said Wayne Emerson, Director of Economic Development for the Town of Addison. "Now it'll be the place for an after-work game of darts or a corporate team-building event. Village on Parkway has grown into North Dallas' entertainment hub, and we're glad to welcome Flight Club to Addison."

Launched in Shoreditch in London in 2015, Flight Club's design is inspired by Victorian fairgrounds and the British pub. That history is reflected in the concept's aesthetics, which seek to transport guests back to a beautiful 19th-century London pub with whimsical fairground touches.

In 2018, State of Play launched its first Flight Club in North America under license in Chicago's downtown Loop area. Since its highly successful debut, State of Play has expanded Flight Club thoughtfully across the US, with additional locations in Boston, Houston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Denver, Washington, D.C., St. Louis, and Philadelphia. Upcoming venues include Cincinnati (late 2025), Seattle, and New York (early 2026).

ABOUT FLIGHT CLUB

The world's first Social Darts® experience, Flight Club, was founded in London in 2015 to usher this once pub-like pastime into the 21st century. Flight Club fuses craft cocktails and upscale cuisine with its signature tech-enabled Social Darts® experience to create a truly unique entertainment experience. With 9 locations operating in the US under State of Play Hospitality and 20+ worldwide, Flight Club continues to bring friends, families, and colleagues together in a unique social environment. To date, over 7 million people have experienced Flight Club, and over 500 million darts have been thrown. Learn more at FlightClubDartsUSA.com.

ABOUT STATE OF PLAY HOSPITALITY

State of Play Hospitality is a rapidly growing international operator of tech-enabled social entertainment concepts. State of Play has created and operates several category-leading concepts in the US and UK, including Bounce, Hijingo, and Flight Club (under an exclusive license in North America). All of the group's concepts offer design-led, immersive environments, upscale food and beverage programs, as well as highly engaging gameplay. Learn more at StateOfPlay.com.

ABOUT ADDISON

Addison, Texas, is the Address for Success—a vibrant 4.4-square-mile urban hub offering over 200 restaurants, 22 hotels, 12 million square feet of office space, and upscale residential options. Home to Addison Airport, one of the busiest general aviation airports in Texas, and providing prime access to a diverse and highly skilled workforce, Addison is a strategic location for businesses to thrive. Addison is a premier destination in North Texas, known for its world-class special events and exceptional amenities. Learn more at http://www.addisoned.com

Media Contact

Kim Chute, State of Play Hospitality, 1 561-632-3429, [email protected], www.stateofplay.com

SOURCE State of Play Hospitality