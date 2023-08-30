State of State-Level Historic Tax Credits Set for Discussion at Novogradac Conference

Novogradac to Host 2023 Historic Tax Credit Conference, Oct. 12-13, in Charlotte, North Carolina
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panelists and participants will dive deeper into the possible benefits that state-level historic tax credits (HTCs) can bring a rehabilitation project in a session that will also showcase the federal and state HTCs' private-public partnership at the Novogradac 2023 Historic Tax Credit Conference, Oct. 12-13, at the Charlotte Marriott City Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"With the cost of other project funding sources increasing as interest rates have increased, more projects are needing subsidies such as state historic tax credits. The conference provides an opportunity to hear experts speak about the nuances of various state programs and learn more about how state historic preservation offices interact with the National Park Service," said Tom Boccia, a partner in Novogradac's Cleveland office and chair of the conference. "It's helpful to hear from experts in the field to get a gauge of what industry professionals are taking into consideration in their own historic tax credit projects."
The conference will provide insights from investors as well as look at the role tax credit equity plays in the capital stack. Among other topics scheduled are a panel on social impact and HTCs, unpacking several case studies for properties and a discussion on HTC hot topics. The conference also includes a ceremony honoring recipients of the 2023 Novogradac Journal of Tax Credit Historic Rehabilitation Awards, which recognize outstanding developments that strive for excellence in historic preservation. The full agenda can be found here.
The Novogradac 2023 Historic Tax Credit Conference is co-hosted by BakerHostetler and Chase, sponsored by Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Carlisle Tax Credit Advisors, Foss & Company, Heritage Consulting Group, Husch Blackwell, Kutak Rock, National Trust Community Investment Corporation, Post Oak Preservation Solutions, Restoration St. Louis, RiseImpact, Roth Law Firm and Squire Patton Boggs.
Novogradac will also offer two preconference workshops on Oct. 11, a Historic Tax Credit Basics Workshop and a Mastering the HTC Financial Blueprint Workshop. Separate registration fees for the preconference workshops apply.
