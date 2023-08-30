State of State-Level Historic Tax Credits Set for Discussion at Novogradac Conference

"With the cost of other project funding sources increasing as interest rates have increased, more projects are needing subsidies such as state historic tax credits," said Tom Boccia, a partner in Novogradac's Cleveland office and chair of the conference. Tweet this

The conference will provide insights from investors as well as look at the role tax credit equity plays in the capital stack. Among other topics scheduled are a panel on social impact and HTCs, unpacking several case studies for properties and a discussion on HTC hot topics. The conference also includes a ceremony honoring recipients of the 2023 Novogradac Journal of Tax Credit Historic Rehabilitation Awards, which recognize outstanding developments that strive for excellence in historic preservation. The full agenda can be found here.

The Novogradac 2023 Historic Tax Credit Conference is co-hosted by BakerHostetler and Chase, sponsored by Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Carlisle Tax Credit Advisors, Foss & Company, Heritage Consulting Group, Husch Blackwell, Kutak Rock, National Trust Community Investment Corporation, Post Oak Preservation Solutions, Restoration St. Louis, RiseImpact, Roth Law Firm and Squire Patton Boggs.

Novogradac will also offer two preconference workshops on Oct. 11, a Historic Tax Credit Basics Workshop and a Mastering the HTC Financial Blueprint Workshop. Separate registration fees for the preconference workshops apply.

Novogradac began operations in 1989 and has grown to more than 700 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy.

