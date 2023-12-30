State of the City Address Elizabeth Lifestyle Magazine Debut

We are privileged to work with Mayor Bollwage for the past 26 years on delivering another State of the City event for the business community. This year will be unlike any other due to elevating the luncheon experience with several surprises. Post this

This exclusive event offers vital insights into all the latest municipal and business developments in Elizabeth, NJ. With an engaging luncheon program, this event provides direct valuable information. Additionally, there are one-on-one networking opportunities with key business stakeholders and elected officials at both the local and county levels.

"We are privileged to work with Mayor Bollwage for the past 26 years on delivering another State of the City event for the business community. This year will be unlike any other due to elevating the luncheon experience with several surprises inclusive of the debut of the new Elizabeth Lifestyle Magazine and the all-new reimaged Business Resource Guide," said Jennifer Costa, the Executive Director of GECC.

Given the overwhelming popularity of this event, prompt registration is recommended, as tickets historically sell out well in advance. To register, sponsor, or obtain additional information, please visit https://www.elizabethchamber.com/stateofthecity/

Come one, come all, and be part of this event as Mayor Bollwage welcomes the New Year to learn all about the developments for 2024. Join us to stay In the know, network your business, and learn firsthand how you can be a part of Elizabeth's progress.

Elizabeth's official Tourism Office promotes GoElizabethNJ- showcasing the City's many outstanding cultural and dynamic events in town. Elizabeth is New Jersey's most convenient travel gateway, just minutes from NYC and Newark Liberty International Airport. Elizabeth's rich authentic history draws tourists to its historic landmarks and sites as well as to its high-end outlet shopping mall The Mills at Jersey Gardens (0% tax on clothes and shoes) and its entertainment districts. Visit Elizabeth, New Jersey this holiday season and be immersed in its authentic diverse culture. For hotel accommodations visit https://www.goelizabethnj.com/hotels/ and for a full schedule of Elizabeth, NJ's events and programs please visit https://www.goelizabethnj.com/events/ or download the mobile app GoElizabethNJ.

Jennifer Costa, GoElizabethNJ, 908-220-9643

