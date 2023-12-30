State of the City Address Elizabeth Lifestyle Magazine Debut

When it comes to business initiatives and networking, Elizabeth unites and ignites!
ELIZABETH, N.J., Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Greater Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce (GECC) is thrilled to announce the eagerly anticipated Annual event of the year, the State of the City Address & Luncheon featuring Mayor J. Christian Bollwage. This prominent event is scheduled for Friday, January 12, 2024, starting at 11:00 AM with networking and a 12noon luncheon program, at Hilton Newark Airport located at 1170 Spring St, Elizabeth, NJ.
The annual luncheon serves as a platform for Mayor Bollwage to provide a comprehensive overview of the city's accomplishments in 2023 and to unveil the exciting plans for the upcoming year. Attendees can expect insights into key developments, initiatives, and the overall progress of Elizabeth, NJ.
This exclusive event offers vital insights into all the latest municipal and business developments in Elizabeth, NJ. With an engaging luncheon program, this event provides direct valuable information. Additionally, there are one-on-one networking opportunities with key business stakeholders and elected officials at both the local and county levels.
"We are privileged to work with Mayor Bollwage for the past 26 years on delivering another State of the City event for the business community. This year will be unlike any other due to elevating the luncheon experience with several surprises inclusive of the debut of the new Elizabeth Lifestyle Magazine and the all-new reimaged Business Resource Guide," said Jennifer Costa, the Executive Director of GECC.
Given the overwhelming popularity of this event, prompt registration is recommended, as tickets historically sell out well in advance. To register, sponsor, or obtain additional information, please visit https://www.elizabethchamber.com/stateofthecity/
Come one, come all, and be part of this event as Mayor Bollwage welcomes the New Year to learn all about the developments for 2024. Join us to stay In the know, network your business, and learn firsthand how you can be a part of Elizabeth's progress.
ABOUT GOELIZABETHNJ
Elizabeth's official Tourism Office promotes GoElizabethNJ- showcasing the City's many outstanding cultural and dynamic events in town. Elizabeth is New Jersey's most convenient travel gateway, just minutes from NYC and Newark Liberty International Airport. Elizabeth's rich authentic history draws tourists to its historic landmarks and sites as well as to its high-end outlet shopping mall The Mills at Jersey Gardens (0% tax on clothes and shoes) and its entertainment districts. Visit Elizabeth, New Jersey this holiday season and be immersed in its authentic diverse culture. For hotel accommodations visit https://www.goelizabethnj.com/hotels/ and for a full schedule of Elizabeth, NJ's events and programs please visit https://www.goelizabethnj.com/events/ or download the mobile app GoElizabethNJ.
Media Contact
Jennifer Costa, GoElizabethNJ, 908-220-9643, [email protected], Goelizabethnj.com
SOURCE GoElizabethNJ
Share this article