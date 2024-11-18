State-of-the-science webinar will explore narcolepsy and hypersomnia

Free webinar from the Sleep Research Society Foundation is Monday, Dec. 2.

DARIEN, Ill., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sleep Research Society Foundation is hosting a state-of-the-science webinar, "Lessons Learned from Central Disorders of Hypersomnolence and Future Directions," Monday, Dec. 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST. Registration is free but is required.

The expert presenters will begin by defining sleepiness and explaining the basics of sleep and circadian physiology. Then they will describe the pathophysiology, signs, symptoms, and associated burden of central disorders of hypersomnolence such as narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia.

"These are exciting times in the treatment of hypersomnolence," said Philip Gehrman, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology and is president of the Sleep Research Society Foundation. "Although hypersomnolence has often been understudied, we are seeing an explosion of new treatment options that could reshape sleep research and medicine. This state-of-the-science webinar will be a great opportunity to evaluate how far the science has come and to chart out critical next steps."

Central disorders of hypersomnolence are sleep disorders in which the primary complaint is excessive daytime sleepiness, which is the inability to stay awake and alert during the major waking episodes of the day. This sleepiness is associated with impaired quality of life and increases the risk of serious performance decrements and potentially life-threatening accidents.

The webinar also will provide lessons learned from currently available treatments, and the presenters will discuss the unique mechanisms of action of novel compounds, like orexin agonists, and how these drugs may impact the field of sleep medicine in the future.

"This is a do not miss, free educational event where, as chair, I will dive into the current state of what we know regarding central disorders of hypersomnolence and what you can anticipate for the future with some my closest sleep friends and well-respected leaders in the field," said Dr. Anne Marie Morse, who is a member of the Sleep Research Society Foundation board of directors.

The webinar will feature presentations by these leaders in sleep and circadian science:

Dr. Anne Marie Morse (chair), director of child neurology and pediatric sleep medicine at Janet Weis Children's Hospital, Geisinger Health System

This webinar was made possible by support from Alkermes, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Eisai, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Zevra Therapeutics.

