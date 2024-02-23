State Raises Nearly $23,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin

"Captaining our Polar Plunge team each year is an honor as the event demonstrates the power of community and courage," said Jake Richards, State's EBO director and team captain. "The energy at this event is awe-inspiring and motivates me to live outside my comfort zone year-round!" Post this

"Our team dove into the icy waters in support of amazing athletes, exemplifying the power of community, resilience, and passion," said Tim Haag, State's president and chief executive officer. "This is one of my favorite events each year, and I am proud of how enthusiastically our team and their families support Special Olympics."

The team included several family members this year. Both Bob Lamaster and Phil Rohs jumped with one of their children, creating unique memories while raising money for this great cause. First-time jumper and newlywed Tracy Parsons jumped with her husband Chad after he enthusiastically joined the team. While Heidi Martinez stayed out of the water, her husband Roberto is a key team member each year. Team members Brandon Huisman and Victoria Miramontes also plunged as part of this event.

"Captaining our Polar Plunge team each year is an honor as the event demonstrates the power of community and courage," said Jake Richards, State's EBO director and team captain. "The energy at this event is awe-inspiring and motivates me to live outside my comfort zone year-round!"

About State

State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity, and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State was recently honored with a #1 ranking in Best in KLAS 2024 for Debt Collection Services. State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more, visit www.statecollectionservice.com.

Media Contact

Heather Taylor, State Collection Service, 1 7657306632, [email protected], www.statecollectionservice.com

SOURCE State Collection Service