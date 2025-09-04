State Raises Record-Breaking $44,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities at 5th Annual Golf Outing

"State raised $44,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities, supporting families whose children are experiencing significant medical issues," said Tim Haag, president & CEO of State. Post this

In addition to supporting a meaningful cause, the golf outing provides an opportunity to strengthen relationships and foster connections between State's team members, valued partners, and industry peers.

"Community events like State Collection Service's golf outing make it possible for us to provide daily essentials to help families thrive, fulfilling their basic needs and more, all at no cost to the families calling our House 'home'," said Laurie Bertrand, RMHC president & CEO. "We are proud of their record-breaking event and grateful that they have chosen to support our mission."

State extends a heartfelt thank-you to the incredible sponsors whose generosity made this event possible: Frost Echols LLC, Simplicated, Inc., SndRight, M3 Insurance, VoApps, Inc., Oak Bank, Crimson IT, Sift Healthcare, RevSpring, Clearwater, Axley Brynelson LLP, PDCM Insurance, TCN, Trust Point Inc., Anteloope, TransUnion, Hawkins Ash CPAs, RSM US LLP, and Tratta.

About State

State helps healthcare providers strengthen their financial performance while delivering an exceptional patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more, visit: www.statecollectionservice.com.

About RMHC® Eastern Wisconsin

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Eastern Wisconsin, Inc. (RMHC Eastern WI) is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Our mission is to provide essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families and promote healing when children need healthcare. Since opening in 1984, we have been dedicated to providing a supportive and compassionate community for families with children in need of medical treatment far away from home. With help from more than 400 dedicated volunteers, we have supported nearly 57,000 family stays from Wisconsin, all 50 states, and 49 foreign countries. Visit our website for more information at http://www.RMHC-EasternWI.org.

Media Contact

Heather E Taylor, State, 1 7657306632, [email protected], www.statecollectionservice.com

SOURCE State