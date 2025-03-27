State Senate President Exonerated: Montana Free Press Under Fire Following Auditor's Report

"This article came out after I litigated against ballot initiatives funded in part by MTFP's major donors," Moscatel said. "That's likely one reason I was targeted, and we intend to find out. If I don't push back, they'll keep using media narratives to silence one conservative voice after another." Post this

The Montana Legislature is a citizen-led body with few members who are attorneys. Legislators have access to funding for legal counsel to assist in navigating complex policies. Moscatel was one of multiple attorneys who provided legal guidance—yet MTFP's reporting singled her out.

With the truth now established, Moscatel is exploring her rights. "We have sent the Montana Free Press a retraction demand and are considering legal action," said Moscatel's attorney, Krista L. Baughman, of the Dhillon Law Group.

The Montana Republican Party has also joined the call for a retraction.

"Their reporting was riddled with errors, omissions, and insinuations that distorted my work and misled the public," Moscatel stated. "Despite working on the story for more than a week, reporter Tom Lutey and the Montana Free Press waited until mere hours before publication to contact my office—denying me any meaningful opportunity to respond. Had they done so, they would have reached the same conclusion as the auditors: that I did absolutely nothing wrong."

Moscatel's legal practice spans transactional law, litigation, and advocacy. She has represented federal workers who refused unconstitutional vaccine mandates, stood with parents who opposed the forced masking of children in schools, and challenged ranked-choice voting schemes such as CI-126 and CI-127.

"This article came out after I litigated against ballot initiatives funded in part by MTFP's major donors," Moscatel said. "That's likely one reason I was targeted, and we intend to find out. If I don't push back, they'll keep using media narratives to silence one conservative voice after another."

