State Study: Warren County, Ohio Tourism Reaches Record Heights

In all, a record 13.4 million people visited Warren County's various events and attractions in 2023. The study said the top spending categories were recreation, retail, transportation, lodging and food & beverage.

"Warren County's tourism industry is bigger, stronger and more impactful than ever before, and that's terrific news not only for the millions of people who visit our County every year, but for those who are lucky enough to call Warren County home," said Phillip S. Smith, President & CEO of the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau (WCCVB). "We were thrilled to see the results of the Tourism Economics report this year and look forward to enjoying even more substantial growth in the years ahead."

Long known as Ohio's Largest Playground, Warren County is home to numerous popular attractions including Kings Island, Great Wolf Lodge, Miami Valley Gaming, Caesar Creek State Park, the Warren County Sports Park at Union Village (WC Sports Park) and the Cincinnati Open, which recently reached an agreement to remain in the county for at least another 25 years.

The WC Sports Park, which is owned and operated by the WCCVB, generated an economic impact last year of $100 million by hosting 51 events, drawing more than 1.2 million guests and generating more than 93,500 room nights in Warren County hotels. Warren County Sports, the sports tourism-focused division of the WCCVB, drove an overall economic impact of $125 million in 2023 and was named the Sports Tourism Organization of the Year by the Sports Events & Tourism Association (Sports ETA) in May. The WCCVB does not release annual attendance figures for other Warren County attractions.

Warren County is Ohio's Largest Playground®! With easy access from Interstates 71 and 75, visitors to Warren County can enjoy more activities within a 30-mile radius than anywhere else in Ohio. The Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau is a professional destination marketing and management organization whose mission is to strengthen the community by advancing economic growth and vitality through tourism and overnight stays by encouraging significant participation by visitors in the local tourism economy. Tourism is the leading industry in Warren County. More than 13.4 million yearly visitors drive an economic impact of $1.7 billion and more than 13,500 tourism-related jobs.

