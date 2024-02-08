State Wins Best in KLAS 2024 for Debt Collection Services

"We appreciate our clients' feedback in acknowledging that our industry-leading technology platform combined with knowledgeable and empathetic team members maximizes both their recoveries and patient satisfaction," said Tim Haag, State's president and chief executive officer. Post this

The client commentary received includes:

"Of the handful of collections agencies I use, State Collection Service … has the most sophisticated technology and analytics at their disposal to help leverage dollars they bring in the door. Since using this firm, we have seen increased dollars collection on the bad debt side of the house."

-Director, October 2022

"State Collection Service is a good, trusted advisor for industry trends, including what is going on in the marketplace with bad debt and the current regulatory or legislative environment surrounding bad debt."

-Director, June 2023

"State Collection Service is in touch with the industry and their employees. They have multiple things covered, including the engagement with us and how much their employees love working for State. We can tell that by our interactions with their teams. Their positivity is amazing."

-Director, July 2023

This recognition demonstrates State's leadership in performance and patient satisfaction, in addition to its commitment to lead the industry in regulatory compliance, trends, and legislative work at the national and state level. It also reflects the company's ability to live its values of Innovation, Integrity, Excellence, Respect, Enthusiasm, and Fun while stewarding its 75-year legacy of serving healthcare providers.

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring," said Adam Gale, KLAS Research's chief executive officer.

About State

State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up, and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more, visit www.statecollectionservice.com.

