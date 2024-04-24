StateFoodSafety Renews Sponsorship of Food Safety Summit 2024 Benefiting STOP

Touted as a "solution-based conference," the annual Food Safety Summit Conference & Expo, presented by Food Safety Magazine, is the place to be for industry education: learn from experts and network with others in the industry, including representatives from regulatory agencies, producers, growers, and laboratories. From May 6-9, 2024, the event will offer 3 days of education and connection for food safety professionals.
ORLANDO, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StateFoodSafety ("SFS") is thrilled to be an Advocate-level sponsor for the 2024 Food Safety Summit Conference & Expo, which benefits Alliance to STOP Foodborne Illness ("STOP"), the national nonprofit working to prevent illnesses and death stemming from poor food safety. STOP, the Food Safety Summit Gives Back recipient, will be empowered in their mission to engage consumers and educate them about avoiding foodborne illness.
"STOP's organizational mission aligns so well with our goals as a food safety training provider. Food Safety Summit never fails to provide a worthy nonprofit as the recipient. We are thrilled to be invited back as a sponsor for this important event and look forward to the exciting networking opportunities at the conference," said Brendan Wilkin, Director of Client Services at SFS.
Donation dollars are powerful: for every donation made to STOP through FSS, a matching donation will be made by FSS. Join SFS at the event from March 6-9 at the Donald E. Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, and in supporting this important nonprofit organization.
Representatives from SFS will be on hand to make connections and learn from speakers and experts at the conference.
About StateFoodSafety
StateFoodSafety is an online food safety education company dedicated to educating the public about food safety and helping ensure the health of communities nationwide. The StateFoodSafety training and certification programs are built using industry-leading technology and food safety best practices. Whether you're a food handler, food manager, alcohol server, member of a health department, or work for a food service company, StateFoodSafety has the food safety training solution for you. In 2023, StateFoodSafety became part of Certus. To learn more, visit statefoodsafety.com.
About Certus
Certus is a leading professional training and certification platform that provides content, simulations and compliance solutions for regulated end-markets through its suite of brands and companies. Its best-in-class technology platform and content library enable enterprises, learners, professionals and government entities to get from where they are to where they want to be.
