StateFoodSafety Renews Sponsorship of Food Safety Summit 2024 Benefiting STOP

STOP's organizational mission aligns so well with our goals as a food safety training provider. Food Safety Summit never fails to provide a worthy nonprofit as the recipient. We are thrilled to be invited back as a sponsor." - Brendan Wilkin, Director of Client Services at SFS Post this

Donation dollars are powerful: for every donation made to STOP through FSS, a matching donation will be made by FSS. Join SFS at the event from March 6-9 at the Donald E. Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, and in supporting this important nonprofit organization.

Representatives from SFS will be on hand to make connections and learn from speakers and experts at the conference.

About StateFoodSafety

StateFoodSafety is an online food safety education company dedicated to educating the public about food safety and helping ensure the health of communities nationwide. The StateFoodSafety training and certification programs are built using industry-leading technology and food safety best practices. Whether you're a food handler, food manager, alcohol server, member of a health department, or work for a food service company, StateFoodSafety has the food safety training solution for you. In 2023, StateFoodSafety became part of Certus. To learn more, visit statefoodsafety.com.

About Certus

Certus is a leading professional training and certification platform that provides content, simulations and compliance solutions for regulated end-markets through its suite of brands and companies. Its best-in-class technology platform and content library enable enterprises, learners, professionals and government entities to get from where they are to where they want to be.

Media Contact

