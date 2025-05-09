StatelyDB creator Stately Cloud Achieves SOC-2 Compliance

"Enterprise customers require the highest level of security assurance before trusting a database provider with their critical data," said Alex Strand, co-founder and CEO of Stately Cloud. Post this

"Enterprise customers require the highest level of security assurance before trusting a database provider with their critical data," said Alex Strand, co-founder and CEO of Stately Cloud. "Achieving SOC-2 compliance demonstrates our commitment to implementing the security measures necessary to serve even the most security-conscious organizations."

Stately Cloud also announced the launch of its new Trust Center (https://trust.stately.cloud), powered by Vanta, which provides transparency into the company's security practices and compliance efforts. Through the Trust Center, customers can request access to Stately's SOC-2 Type 1 report.

SOC-2 compliance is particularly important for organizations in regulated industries or those that must adhere to strict vendor security requirements. With this certification, Stately Cloud removes a significant adoption barrier for enterprise customers considering StatelyDB for their data storage needs.

"This certification is just the beginning of our compliance journey," said Strand. "We're already working toward SOC-2 Type 2 certification as we continue to prioritize the security and privacy of our customers' data."

StatelyDB offers both fully managed cloud services and a Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) deployment option that allows customers to keep their data within their own AWS account, providing additional security and control for organizations with strict data sovereignty requirements.

Media Contact

Press, Stately Cloud, Inc., 1 206-222-6809, [email protected]

SOURCE Stately Cloud, Inc.