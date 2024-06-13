Statement by Lenny Wilkens on the Passing of NBA Legend Jerry West

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news about the passing of NBA Legend Jerry West."

SEATTLE, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I am deeply saddened to hear the news about the passing of NBA Legend Jerry West. In addition to being a foundational pillar of the NBA fraternity, Jerry was a longtime personal friend of over sixty years. We entered the NBA together as rookies in 1960 following our first meeting in the East-West College All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden where we shared Co-MVP honors," said Lenny Wilkens. "Jerry was an exceptionally skillful player, a magnificent team executive and a phenomenal ambassador for the game of basketball. I will miss him dearly and I wish the best to his wife and family."

