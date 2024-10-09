Statement from AWWA CEO David LaFrance on final Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI)

The protection of public health is the top priority for AWWA — it guides our daily work and the work of thousands of water professionals across North America. We support strong protections for water consumers today as we strive for a future where lead is no longer in contact with the water we drink. Post this

"The release of the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) is another important step in our nation's efforts to reduce exposure to lead from all sources. AWWA is committed to the complete replacement of lead service lines nationwide – in their entirety – as quickly as feasible. We see this as an achievable goal and an opportunity for water utilities to strengthen public trust with the households they serve.

"Water systems nationwide are nearing completion of their initial lead service line inventories and are sharing them with their communities. Updating these inventories over time, as required by the LCRI, is critical to assuring continued progress on lead line removal and building a shared understanding of where lead risks remain.

"As we review the technical details of the lengthy rule, we anticipate there will be challenges to overcome. For example, in many communities, lead service lines are partly on private property and owned by the property owner rather than the utility. The new rule requires water utilities to replace service lines under their 'control.' We share EPA's desire to remove lead service lines in their entirety. However, this portion of the rule needs further explanation to assure water utilities are operating within their legal authority.

"We also recognize that the LCRI poses cost challenges, particularly for households with lower incomes. The Biden Administration's announcement of $2.6 billion in additional funding for lead line replacement, the $15 billion made available through the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law), and loan programs like the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) are all helpful in closing the funding gap. However, AWWA estimates the cost of replacing lead service lines nationwide could top $90 billion. Ultimately, most of these costs will fall to consumers through higher water bills. The LCRI comes on the heels of a recently finalized a PFAS rule that will also cost billions of dollars annually. Additional assistance for consumers, particularly those with lower incomes, will be necessary to maintain water affordability.

"AWWA is committed to helping its members assess and understand the LCRI requirements. We are proud to share success stories from our members about overcoming barriers to lead service line replacement, improving corrosion control practices, collaborating with community partners, and communicating about lead with clarity and transparency.

"We will evaluate the rule in greater detail over the next several days and continue to provide insights to members and others."

Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, the world's most vital resource.

Greg Kail, American Water Works Association, 303-913-0063, [email protected], www.awwa.org

