Statement from the American Water Works Association on EPA's final PFAS rule

The best way to keep our drinking water free from PFAS is to protect our precious source waters. AWWA continues to encourage EPA to follow through on its commitments to address harmful PFAS manufacturing, uses, and releases to the environment. Doing so appropriately requires polluters – not communities – to be held responsible for PFAS contamination.

AWWA remains committed to finding solutions that help its 50,000 members protect their communities from PFAS contamination and assure the highest quality drinking water.

