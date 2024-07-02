Statement from the Clean Cooking Alliance on Carbon Finance and C-Quest Capital

Clean cooking projects must be grounded in the latest science and backed by strong measurement and monitoring approaches.

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world will not reach net-zero without addressing clean cooking access. And the cooking crisis — like climate change — will not be solved without carbon finance.

For carbon markets to thrive, they must be based on trust, integrity, fairness, and transparency. There is no place for fraud, corruption, or other wrongdoing. The Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) commends the efforts of the new leadership at C-Quest Capital to address the alleged wrongdoing of its previous CEO and to minimize the impacts to its customers and the voluntary carbon market.