Statement of Steven F. Molo on Fourth Amended NCAA Settlement

Amended settlement fails to correct harm to student athletes

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Statement of Steven F. Molo, counsel for the Menke-Wiedenbach Objectors, upon the filing of the Fourth Amended Settlement in In re College Athlete NIL Litigation to modify the settlement to address the roster limit objection:

"While the NCAA and Class Counsel have acknowledged our objection to roster caps is valid, their proposed mushy modification doesn't go far enough. Many, many student athletes have had something taken away from them. The fight will continue."

