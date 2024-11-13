Stater Bros. Markets Boosts Customer Experience by Optimizing Delivery Operations with Flybuy

"Flybuy helps grocers like Stater Bros. create a seamless connection between staff, drivers, and customers, ensuring that deliveries are faster and more accurate. By reducing inefficiencies like driver walk-ins and improving order accuracy, everyone in the process wins." Post this

Stater Bros. is using Flybuy Delivery to ensure a faster handoff between its staff and delivery drivers to reduce overall wait times for customers. Just like customer pickups, Stater Bros. store teammates now receive accurate delivery driver ETA and complete visibility into the delivery driver's journey. This insight helps Stater Bros. deliver a quicker and better experience to their delivery customers.

Minimizing Driver Disruptions

Flybuy's advanced tools also help staff address common pain points like delivery drivers entering staging areas and prematurely grabbing incomplete orders (ie., only "1 of 2"). Such behaviors are not only disruptive to the staff and overall delivery flow, but ultimately to the customer receiving the delivery order on time due to delayed or inaccurate drop-off. Knowing when a delivery driver is "Nearby," "Arrived," and "Waiting" helps staff prevent these driver behaviors in that they can package up the order in advance and then greet the driver as they walk into the pickup area.

Decreased Error Costs

By leveraging Flybuy's innovative technology to streamline the delivery process, Stater Bros. has improved its delivery order accuracy and efficiency. This means that by reducing operational errors and third-party delivery driver mistakes, Stater Bros. is minimizing delivery-related refund costs due to missing or wrong items. In addition, customers are receiving their orders faster and without error, leading to a higher level of customer satisfaction.

"Grocery delivery is a critical part of today's retail landscape, but optimizing it requires more than just adding one or more delivery services," said Marc Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of Flybuy. "Flybuy helps grocers like Stater Bros. create a seamless connection between staff, drivers, and customers, ensuring that deliveries are faster and more accurate. By reducing inefficiencies like driver walk-ins and improving order accuracy, everyone in the process wins. Ultimately, it's about helping Stater Bros. enhance the entire shopping experience for their customers so they are happy and come back again and again."

The successful implementation of the Flybuy Platform at Stater Bros. not only showcases the power of innovative technology in optimizing third-party delivery operations but also underscores Stater Bros.'s commitment to embracing cutting-edge solutions to enhance the delivery experience for its customers.

About Flybuy

Flybuy by Radius Networks is the only AI-powered omnichannel location platform that optimizes the customer experience for pickup, delivery, drive-thru, dine-in, and customer engagement. When it comes to ordering ahead, every second counts, that's why the Flybuy platform minimizes wait times and delivers unparalleled accuracy, speed, and efficiency to create the perfect handoff while maximizing the customer lifetime value. Tailored for restaurants, grocery stores, retailers, and hotels, our AI-driven location-based solution is transforming the industry. Deployed in over 50 countries, and 35,000 locations, Flybuy optimizes millions of order-ahead handoffs across regional, national, and global brands.

About Stater Bros. Markets

Communities throughout Southern California look to Stater Bros. Markets for Fresh. Affordable.

Community First. grocery shopping every day. Stater Bros. nurtures families and their communities at nearly 170 stores and through the helping hands of 18,000 caring employees.

While the Stater Bros. meat counter is legendary for its quality and variety, every store department is designed to surprise and delight today's shoppers. The company lives out its values through the charitable efforts of its non-profit, Stater Bros. Charities. Learn more at staterbros.com.

