Statewide Enrollment Now Open for Arizona Connections Academy's 2025-2026 School Year

New for the 2025-26 academic year, Arizona Connections Academy will launch its expanded College and Early Career Readiness program for middle and high school students. The school will integrate traditional academic subjects with industry-leading, career-focused options like IT, business, health sciences and marketing. This new program will equip students with durable skills like leadership, critical thinking and teamwork. Students can participate in career exploration and industry networking opportunities to build confidence, make connections and find direction to prepare for their future.

"I believe that online learning can be a wonderful option for students who need increased flexibility, rigor or individualization," said Heather Noto, Arizona Connections Academy's School Leader. "Expanding our college and early career readiness offerings will help ensure that our students are able to explore topics of interest and plan for their futures."

Arizona Connections Academy provides a high-quality education personalized to meet each student's individual needs. Using accessible technology, the school connects parents, teachers, and students from home or anywhere there is an internet connection. Families benefit from flexible scheduling, allowing parents to have more control over their student's learning environment while ensuring a safe and stimulating atmosphere. Increased flexibility allows students time to play sports, create art, volunteer or pursue their passions outside of the virtual classroom.

Aasha Sisaudia, a Scottsdale resident and seventh grader at Arizona Connections Academy, is well on her way to achieving her figure skating dreams. Aasha and her skating partner Van Eric Johnson were recently selected for the USA National Development Team and invited to the exclusive National Development Camp, which included only eight teams from across the country.

"Arizona Connections Academy is different because I don't have to spend my whole day at school anymore. I am a fast learner, so I can spend time learning what I need to and then have more time for fun things in life, like skating," said Aasha.

In addition to needing a flexible schedule for training, Aasha, who is a Cherokee Nation citizen, also frequently travels to visit her family on the reservation in Oklahoma. With online school, Aasha is able to balance her passion, travel and schoolwork. "Arizona Connections Academy has given a huge amount of flexibility to Aasha's schedule, not just for traveling, but for daily training too," said Aasha's mother, Alicia Hess.

Arizona Connections Academy students experience a virtual classroom that fully engages them with interactive web tools, student planners, live online classroom sessions, tailored multimedia lessons, teacher support and resources. Students have regular opportunities to share ideas, compare experiences and have fun learning with their peers through online classroom sessions. Students can also join clubs, field trips, events and other activities throughout the year.

Enrollment for the 2025-26 school year is now open for grades K-12. Families interested in Arizona Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their students. For more information about Arizona Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.ArizonaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

About Arizona Connections Academy

Arizona Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Every day, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit http://www.ArizonaConnectionsAcademy.com.

