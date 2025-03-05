Statewide Enrollment Opens for Pennwood Cyber Charter School's 2025-2026 Academic Year

Empowering our students to achieve their goals is at the heart of what we do. We're committed to delivering a high-quality curriculum through various course offerings that engage our students and equip them with the tools they need to succeed now and in the future. Post this

Pennwood Cyber Charter School prioritizes preparing students to be future-ready through its range of college and career readiness initiatives by integrating traditional academic subjects with industry-leading career-focused programs of study. Students in grades K-8 engage in age-appropriate career exploration. Students in grades 9-12 can begin developing professional networks and engage in meaningful experiences through the extensive course offerings with industry-leading partners like Drexel University's Goodwin College of Professional Studies, Coursera, Credly, and Home Depot Path to Pro. Students can earn a high school diploma while also having the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certifications, and college credit simultaneously through the school's innovative dual-credit and tri-credit offerings. These unique course offerings equip students with durable skills like leadership, critical thinking and teamwork. Students can participate in career exploration and industry networking opportunities to build confidence, make connections and find direction to prepare for their future.

"We're delighted to welcome new and returning students back for another enriching year at Pennwood Cyber Charter School," said Chris Moser, CEO at Pennwood Cyber Charter School. "Empowering our students to achieve their goals is at the heart of what we do. We're committed to delivering a high-quality curriculum through various course offerings that engage our students and equip them with the tools they need to succeed now and in the future. We look forward to another remarkable year ahead."

Pennwood Cyber Charter School offers an extended three-week Connections Term ("C-Term") for all K-12 students, an additional session to the standard 180 school days. Pennwood Cyber Charter School's partnership with Drexel University's Goodwin College of Professional Studies offers high school students who are on track for graduation the ability to participate in college preparatory courses during C-Term, while K-8 students can explore career and college preparation initiatives based on the Pennsylvania Career Education and Work Standards. C-term offers collaborative project-based learning, a deeper dive into subjects, virtual internships, credit recovery and enriching independent study opportunities.

Pennwood Cyber Charter School partners with the Cook Center for Human Connection to offer ParentGuidance.org resources at no cost to families, providing expert-led courses, confidential parent coaching, an extensive resource library and professional guidance to support youth mental health and well-being. "Families at Pennwood Cyber Charter School benefit from a range of offerings designed to help students thrive," said Colette Kenny Verdes, Manager of Counseling at Pennwood Cyber Charter School. "Resources range from an animated content series focused on difficult challenges young people face, to an anonymous question and answer platform for caregivers to receive advice from licensed therapists. At Pennwood Cyber Charter School, we are committed to providing mental health support to all our families."

Pennwood Cyber Charter School is open for enrollment and is accepting students for the 2025-26 school year. Families interested in enrollment are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more about the personalized online learning experience. For more information about Pennwood Cyber Charter School, please call 1-833-591-0251 or visit https://www.connectionsacademy.com/pennwood.

About Pennwood Cyber Charter School

Pennwood Cyber Charter School is a unique, taxpayer-funded online public school for K-12 students across Pennsylvania. The school uses a proven core model of virtual learning, the nationally recognized Connections Academy program, which is accredited by Cognia, formerly AdvancED. Following its inaugural 2024-2025 school year, Pennwood Cyber Charter School creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. At Pennwood Cyber Charter School, students will gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-833-591-0251 or visit https://www.connectionsacademy.com/pennwood.

