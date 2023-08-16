StaticWorx, Inc. Earns Fourth Appearance on the Inc. 5000 List

"Our goal is to exceed the expectations of each client we serve," said Dave Long, StaticWorx founder and CEO. "We never stop exploring and developing new products and methods to serve our industry better." Tweet this

Through meticulous research, development and testing, StaticWorx brings the most reliable ESD flooring products to the market, ensuring that their solutions meet all applicable ESD standards, and are the highest quality products available. "Our goal is to exceed the expectations of each client we serve," Long said. "We never stop exploring and developing new products and methods to serve our industry better."

In 2009, while other companies were turning to the Pacific Rim in an effort to supply low-cost products, StaticWorx relied on domestically-produced ESD flooring, which, under extensive testing by an independent laboratory and in the field, outperformed products produced offshore. Domestic production allowed StaticWorx to maintain control of their supply chain. During the pandemic, as companies with reduced stock struggled to ship, StaticWorx increased inventory, allowing them to continue to produce and ship product. This domestic strategy along with their extensive inventory enabled StaticWorx to service customers in a time of need and was a major contributor to the company's growth.

About StaticWorx, Inc.

StaticWorx is a Vermont-based supplier of ESD flooring and related ESD-control products that protect electronic components from damage due to random electrostatic discharge (ESD). ESD poses a threat to every industry that manufactures, services, or relies on complex electronic equipment. Key industries/applications include: electronics manufacturing, test and R&D, SMT facilities, clean rooms, labs, utilities, robotics, TRACON, military bases, DOD, Department of Homeland Security, FAA flight towers, financial institutions, media centers and many others.

Founded in 2007, StaticWorx quickly became known for its innovation as well as its dedication to transparency within the industry. As industry leaders, StaticWorx recognizes the responsibility to serve, enlighten and educate clients, architects and designers as well as the community at large.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Disclaimer: The Inc 5000 recognition does not constitute an endorsement by Inc. magazine of StaticWorx products or services.

