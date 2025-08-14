StaticWorx Makes Inc. 5000 List for Sixth Time: 69.26% Growth Over Three Years

"We're not trying to be the loudest voice in the room," says Dave Long, StaticWorx founder and CEO. "We just want to be the most useful." Post this

"We started in our living room," says founder Dave Long. "Just a tiny team with a commitment to solving real problems, and doing right by the people who trust us."

That commitment carried the company through the 2008 recession, the pandemic, and the upheaval in global supply chains. Each challenge reinforced the company's focus on education, transparency, and service that extends beyond a single project.

"From the start, we've believed sustained growth is the byproduct of clear values," Long explains. We listen. We ask questions. We recommend what's right, even when it's not our product. After a project ends, we're still there. We don't walk away."

Education First

In the building products space, StaticWorx stands out for its educational approach to mitigating risks associated with electrostatic discharge (ESD). The company has created a public library of 100+ technical videos, authored more than 50+ articles in leading trade publications, and delivered over 500 CEU courses for architects and designers.

"We're not trying to be the loudest voice in the room," says Long. "We just want to be the most useful."

A Quiet Growth Story

Founded: 2006

Headquarters: Williston, Vermont

2025 Inc. 5000 Placement: Sixth-time honoree

3-Year Growth: 69.26%

Customers include: Fortune 100 manufacturers, aerospace and defense contractors, global technology companies, military and government services.

What's Next

As StaticWorx continues to expand in sectors such as data centers, labs, battery manufacturing, AI hardware, and other mission-critical sectors, the company remains focused on advancing the tools and systems our clients rely on.

In the months ahead, StaticWorx will introduce:

New resources to help architects, engineers and specifiers design and specify static-safe systems;

A patent-pending ESD flooring product, with performance characteristics unlike anything currently available.

"Growth is never the goal," says Dave Long. "Serving well is the goal. Growth just happens when you get that part right."

About StaticWorx

Founded in 2006, StaticWorx designs and supplies electrostatic discharge (ESD) flooring systems for critical environments, from electronics manufacturing to labs, cleanrooms, data centers, flight towers, PSAPs and other government and military facilities. The company's full-system approach (including seating, adhesives, footwear, and testing instruments) helps clients mitigate the risk of ESD events in high-stakes environments.

Media Contact

Terri Long, StaticWorx, Inc., 1 617-923-2000, [email protected], https://www.staticworx.com

SOURCE StaticWorx, Inc.