Status: Home Secures $3.2 Million Investment from the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta's TogetherATL Affordable Housing Fund

ATLANTA, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Status: Home, Atlanta's largest and oldest provider of permanent supportive housing for homeless or low-income people living with HIV, has received a $3,216,040 investment from the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta's TogetherATL Affordable Housing Fund. This investment supports critical renovations across Status: Home's five recently acquired multifamily properties, ensuring long-term affordability and stability for residents.

Currently, 90% of Status: Home residents have achieved viral suppression, a rate nearly double that of Atlanta's unhoused population living with HIV. By integrating stable housing with comprehensive support services, Status: Home helps residents achieve better health outcomes, financial stability, and long-term independence.

"It's more than just dollars, it's about making sure people living with HIV have homes they can afford, and that those homes stay affordable for the long term," said Maryum Phillips, President & CEO of Status: Home.

The investment brings Status: Home within $75,000 of its $26.5 million capital campaign goal to expand and improve affordable housing options for people living with HIV in Atlanta. Renovations are underway at all five properties, including the organization's flagship site, Ullman Court, with improvements designed to enhance accessibility, safety, and long-term viability.

The TogetherATL Affordable Housing Fund is part of the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta's ongoing work to increase affordable housing opportunities across the region.

Status: Home will celebrate this milestone with a ribbon-cutting event on May 16, 2025, marking the completion of renovations and honoring the renaming of Ullman Court in tribute to longtime community leader Evelyn Ullman, who co-founded Status: Home in 1988 when it was known as Jerusalem House.

About Status: Home

Status: Home (formerly Jerusalem House) is Atlanta's largest and oldest provider of permanent supportive housing for homeless or low-income people living with HIV. Founded in 1989, Status: Home has served over 2,000 individuals and families, offering a continuum of affordable housing and support services designed to promote health, dignity, and long-term stability. Learn more at www.statushome.org.

About the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta

Since 1951, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta has been leading and inspiring philanthropy to increase the vitality of our region and the well-being of all residents. With more than 70 years of service to the Atlanta region and a robust team of experts, the Community Foundation expands its philanthropic reach and impact by providing quality services to donors and bold, innovative community leadership committed to equity and shared prosperity. The Community Foundation is a top-20 community foundation among 800 nationally, with approximately $1.2 billion in current assets, and is Georgia's second-largest foundation. For more information, visit: cfgreateratlanta.org or connect with the Foundation via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

