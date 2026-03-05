Stay Green Announces Acquisition of JH O'Brien, Expanding Commercial Landscaping Platform Across California

This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality service across a large, distributed portfolio while creating stability and growth opportunities for team members joining Stay Green," said Chris Angelo, CEO of Stay Green. Post this

A defining element of the transaction is the transition of a complex, multi-site portfolio of 500 retail properties. A contract of this scale serving a distributed portfolio of assets requires a high level of coordination, responsiveness, and consistent execution, ideal for a company of Stay Green's caliber.

"This acquisition represents a strategic step forward in our long-term growth plan," said Chris Angelo, CEO of Stay Green. "JH O'Brien brings a strong operational foundation, experienced teams, and a sophisticated multi-location client scope that aligns well with Stay Green's capabilities. We are excited to welcome their team and continue delivering reliable, high-quality service across these properties."

Strategically, the acquisition expands Stay Green's geographic reach, deepening its presence in San Diego County, the Coachella Valley, and Santa Barbara County, while reinforcing Stay Green's Southern California operating platform.

"Our team is proud of what we've built at JH O'Brien, and we believe Stay Green is well positioned to take this work forward," said Deborah L. O'Brien, founder of JH O'Brien. "Their emphasis on operational discipline, people, and service consistency makes this a strong fit for our employees and the properties they will serve."

The acquisition emphasizes stability, opportunity, and service excellence. Team members will experience operational continuity, managers will gain expanded leadership opportunities, and clients will benefit from Stay Green's systems, safety standards, and performance-driven culture.

