Stay Green Unveils a Fresh New Look with an Emphasis on Sustainability and Relationships

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stay Green, a leader in sustainable landscaping solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its rebranding initiative. This strategic move reflects the company's renewed commitment to not only enhancing green spaces but also fostering strong, meaningful relationships with all stakeholders, including clients, team members and business partners.
Stay Green's rebranding goes beyond aesthetic changes. It represents a deeper commitment to the company's commitments: placing people and relationships first, nurturing a passion for plants and the environment, exceeding expectations through emotional connections, maintaining dedication to excellence, and embracing continuous improvement and feedback.
The new logo features contemporary hues of blue and green, symbolizing a commitment to ecological stewardship, paired with the iconic rose, a nod to the company's enduring legacy of more than five decades. The succinct new tagline, 'The Natural Choice,' encapsulates Stay Green's comprehensive approach to providing worry-free landscaping services, fulfilling careers for our team, and reliable partnerships.
In connection with this initiative, Stay Green is also launching its newly designed vehicle design, uniform look and feel, and website that further encapsulates its vision and values that guide the organization. Trucks and uniforms will rebrand over time.
