Stay In-The-Know With All CobbleStone Software Events in 2024

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report– continues to keep users well informed on all events hosted by them.
CobbleStone Software hosts and attends many educational and informational webinars, roadshows, masterclasses, and conferences. Clients and prospective clients can explore their all-in-one, streamlined events hub, where visitors can see the latest and register to their liking.
Visitors will be able to explore the following event categories:
- Webinars
- Roadshows
- Tradeshows
- User-Conference
- On-Demand Webinars
- And More
"We are very excited to be launching this new feature on our website. User convenience and satisfaction is on the forefront of what we do and we look forward to contracting professionals utilizing this tool," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
