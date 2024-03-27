Stay Informed: Recognizing the Dangers of Counterfeit Solar Glasses for the 2024 Total Eclipse

Counterfeit solar glasses can lead to permanent eye damage | Understanding the risks of using inauthentic solar glasses can save your vision | Avoid purchasing your solar glasses from unverified online marketplaces such as Amazon, Temu, and eBay, to ensure proper eye protection during the 2024 solar eclipse

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- History unfolds during the April 8th, 2024 total solar eclipse, and understanding how to prepare for this event with proper eye protection to avoid permanent damage is crucial for individuals of all ages. With such a rare experience upon us, it's imperative to grasp that solar eclipse glasses are not regular sunglasses. While standard sunglasses may appear dark, they are not designed for safe solar viewing. Authentic solar viewers, certified to meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard, are thousands of times darker and have specialized filters to block out dangerous UV light that can damage your eyes.

As stated by NASA, directly observing the sun before or after an eclipse without proper protection can lead to serious eye damage. This includes conditions like ultraviolet keratitis, commonly known as sunburn on the cornea, as well as solar retinopathy, where the retina can suffer damage, potentially resulting in a hole being burned. As our retinas lack pain receptors, one could be damaging their eyes without awareness until it's too late.

While the total solar eclipse quickly approaches, counterfeit solar shades that do not meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard are rapidly appearing on online marketplaces such as Amazon, Temu, eBay and the like, swaying customers with low price points and falsified product information. Unvetted and untested, these counterfeits pose a dangerous and significant risk to eclipse viewers. They could even be stamped with the ISO 12312-2 standard, so it's not easy to tell when a counterfeit has been purchased just by looking at them. Luckily, the American Astronomical Society has provided a list of verified suppliers of safe solar viewers and filters, and Toronto-based supplier, PPE Supply Canada, is included on this list.

As other verified suppliers sell out of their stock, PPE Supply Canada now stands as a primary source for authentic, ISO-certified and USA-made solar glasses; ensuring that all North Americans who are enthusiastic about the solar eclipse can experience the event safely. Manufactured by suppliers of NASA (American Paper Optics and Thousand Oaks Optical), these solar shades are lightweight, portable, and can be worn by anyone over the age of eight.

PPE Supply Canada offers fast, affordable shipping options that get solar glasses to the customer as soon as the same day the order is placed while offering curbside pickup for locals, or anyone who may have waited until the last minute to secure their eye protection. The company caters to anywhere in the Canada and U.S. and has united with the world's most trusted and reliable shipping partners to ensure the fastest delivery times.

At the heart of PPE Supply Canada's mission lies an unwavering dedication to the well-being of the community. By offering authentic, certified solar shades, the retailer strives to ensure that all North Americans can witness history, safely.

For more information or to place an order, please visit www.ppe-supply.com.

Samuel Ashirbekov, PPE Supply Canada, 1 647-577-2624, [email protected], https://www.ppe-supply.com/

