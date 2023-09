Stay More & Save More on Fall Vacations with Divi Resorts' Fall Frenzy Sale

"The longer your vacation, the more you save. That means more fun, adventures, and family time in the most incredible Caribbean destinations, whether you book room only, bed and breakfast, or all-inclusive packages. Plus, you can save even more when you bundle your flights and stay. It's a win-win." Tweet this

Exclusive Fall Frenzy discounts from September 6 – 28, 2023, are as follows:

1-2 Nights = 30% Off

3-4 Nights = 35% Off

5-7 Nights = 40% Off

8+ Nights = 45% Off

To check availability, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials or use promo code FALL23. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts offers the best price guarantee when booking directly, and by bundling resort and air, travelers can save even more. Plus, for those traveling with children 12 and under, there's a kid's stay-and-eat free program for bed and breakfast and all-inclusive reservations through December 20, 2023. If you're looking for more ways to save, Divi Resorts offers a cash reward program through Guestbook, a Divi Devotion Discount program, and trip insurance.

Divi Resorts destinations on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten feature a wide range of on-site amenities, including sparkling freshwater pools, relaxing hot tubs, exhilarating land, and water sports, diving and snorkeling, top-notch restaurants and bars, and indulgent spas. Divi is ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or families who need room to spread out in large suites.

This sale also includes Divi's newest Oceans offerings on St. Croix and St. Maarten, Oceans at Divi Carina Bay, and Oceans at Divi Little Bay.

Located in the west wing of the completely renovated, adult-only (18+) Divi Carina Bay All-Inclusive Beach Resort & Casino on St. Croix, Oceans at Divi Carina Bay offers 50 spacious hotel rooms with sweeping ocean views right on the resort's expansive white sand beach. Guests can choose from two beachfront accommodations with incredible ocean views and added perks like fresh robes, gourmet coffee, upgraded bathroom amenities, and more.

For more information on accommodations, amenities, and activities at Oceans at Divi Carina Bay, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/oceans-carina-bay.htm.

Situated on a private peninsula surrounded by turquoise waters, Oceans at Divi Little Bay's exclusive new 98-room Caribbean oasis is located within Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, nestled right next to the resort's expansive pureocean pool and swim-up bar. Oceans at Divi Little Bay offers three types of accommodations with incredible pool and ocean views and upgraded touches, such as fresh robes, comfy slippers, spa amenities, an espresso machine, gourmet coffee pods, VIP check-in and checkout, and more.

For more information on accommodations, amenities, and activities at Oceans at Divi Little Bay, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/oceans-little-bay.htm.

About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation expert for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best-price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, a Divi Devotion Discount, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Sale Terms & Conditions: http://www.diviresorts.com/specials

Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.

Media Contact

Beverley David, Divi Resorts, 9194193484, [email protected], https://diviresorts.com

SOURCE Divi Resorts