Stay, Savor, and Explore: Nova Scotia's Newest Accommodations, Dining, and Outdoor Experiences for 2025

Plus, JetBlue Airlines to offer new daily seasonal flights from Boston to Halifax starting in June 2025

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This summer, Nova Scotia invites visitors to discover a wide range of new and unforgettable experiences. Whether it's cozying up in a geodesic dome under the stars, savoring the flavors of Lunenburg on a guided tasting tour, or paddling through glowing bioluminescent waters, travelers will find plenty of fresh ways to explore the province's breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture. Getting to Nova Scotia is easier this summer, with daily flights to Halifax from New York's LaGuardia, Philadelphia, and a new daily seasonal flight from Boston on JetBlue.

New Outdoor Escapes

Paddlers and astrophiles alike can experience Cape LaHave Adventures' new Bioluminescent Sea Kayak Night Tour, a guided kayak excursion that takes visitors through the calm coastal waters of Nova Scotia's South Shore after dark. Every stroke of the paddle ignites a shimmering blue-green glow beneath the surface, created by bioluminescent microorganisms. The tours are scheduled for the new and first quarter moons in June, July, and August when the night skies are the darkest. Rates start at $87 CAD, and includes a kayak, safety gear, and the guided tour.

Cape Breton Backcountry Adventures now offers the Margaree Mountaineer Tour, a guided Jeep excursion through the island's remote highlands. This off-road adventure takes visitors deep into the Margaree Valley, navigating rugged trails, forested slopes, and panoramic mountain lookouts. Led by local guides, the tour offers a unique way to experience Cape Breton's wild terrain, with opportunities to spot wildlife and take in breathtaking views along the way.

Carter's Beach Provincial Park is Nova Scotia's newest designated provincial park. Spanning roughly 240 acres, Carter's Beach features white sand, windswept dunes, and a salt marsh and forest on Nova Scotia's picturesque South Shore. With improved facilities and conservation efforts in place to protect the delicate ecosystem, travelers can continue to enjoy its natural splendor while preserving its unique environment for future generations. This designation marks a significant step in Nova Scotia's commitment to sustainable tourism and coastal preservation.

Three New Ways to Stay

Three new accommodations have opened in Nova Scotia, each catering to a unique style of stay. In the heart of Mahone Bay, just 45 minutes from Halifax, Black Forest Cabins provide cozy studio cabins and a charming farmhouse, serving as an ideal base to explore the town's shops, restaurants, and coastal scenery. Rates start at $299 CAD/night.

For those seeking a blend of nature and luxury, FlowEdge Riverside Getaway offers year-round glamping experiences in geodesic domes, complete with amenities like wood-fired cedar hot tubs and rain showers with scenic views, all situated on a 200-acre Indigenous-owned retreat. Rates start at $175 CAD/night.

On the South Shore's Lighthouse Route, The Lookout presents a two-bedroom cottage and oceanfront domes, providing guests with privacy, stunning ocean views, and proximity to some of Nova Scotia's most beautiful beaches, where guests will find activities like hiking, kite surfing, and more. Rates start at $300 CAD/night.

Savor Fresh Flavors

Foodies can now explore the rich history and unique flavors of one of Nova Scotia's most picturesque towns with Tastes of Lunenburg, a new culinary walking tour. This guided experience takes visitors on a journey through Lunenburg's UNESCO-listed streets, offering tastings of traditional and modern local dishes that reflect the town's diverse cultural influences. From fresh seafood to Acadian and German-inspired cuisine, the tour provides a delicious way to connect with the region's heritage while discovering hidden restaurant gems along the waterfront. The tour lasts roughly three hours and rates start at $89 CAD plus tax per person.

Nova Scotia's newly reinvented and revitalized waterfront district, Cunard, is bustling with new dining options for travelers. Water Polo, steps from Halifax's waterfront, delivers a sleek take on Italian culinary fusion. Inspired by the craftsmanship of the iconic Riva boat, the vibrant dining room sets the scene for elegant seafood dishes that honor tradition while embracing innovation.

Also located in the new Cunard district, live-fire dining meets handmade pasta at Tribute Restaurant, a modern, intentional space that celebrates Nova Scotia's seasonal bounty.

