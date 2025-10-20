Stay warm all winter with heater maintenance tips from the Paso Robles HVAC repair service

The process is pretty simple: turn the system on and answer a few questions. Post this

An annual professional inspection is ideal. Central Coast weather gives HVAC systems pretty good workouts during the year, especially during extreme temperatures. Regular inspections and maintenance make sure that all systems are "go" and everyone is comfortable. It's important not to wait until the last minute, then be inconvenienced due to needed repairs.

On Point Plumbing specializes in HVAC inspections and repair, as well as plumbing and gas line services and repairs. Here are some preliminary tests that the Paso Robles HVAV repair team says property owners can run on their HVAC system before the team arrives.

The process is pretty simple: turn the system on and answer a few questions. Note any issues or questions to go over with the On Point Plumbing team.

Does the heat or AC come on?

Adjust the temperature to activate the automatic shut-off. Does it automatically turn off?

Does it turn off and on manually?

Can you feel warm or cool air through the vents in every room?

Does the air from the system smell odd?

What kinds of sounds are you noticing?

When was the last time the filter was changed?

Is there any moisture around the outside unit? .

When was the last time the ducts were cleaned?

When was the last time the system was inspected?

On Point Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a local, family-owned company. The owners, Skyler Lipinski and Shane Dobkins, are cousins with more than 30 years of collective experience in the plumbing, heating, and air conditioning industry. Along with the company's talented team, they focus on providing high-quality services and HVAC repair to Paso Robles, all of San Luis Obispo County, Northern Santa Barbara County, and Southern Monterey County.

The company is fully licensed and insured, and open 24 Hours, 7 Days a Week, and provides 24-hour emergency services. Services include:

Air conditioning inspections, maintenance, and repairs. New AC installations.

HVAC services, including inspections, maintenance, repairs, and installations.

Heat pumps, furnaces, and boilers.

Air duct repair and cleaning.

Professional, full-service plumbing and repairs.

Transparent pricing, honest assessments, and no hidden fees.

Reliable service and customer satisfaction.

Quality products for all installations and repairs.

On Point Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.

2917 Union Rd., Suite H,

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 769-9020

