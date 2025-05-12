Stayable Extends a Hand to Florida's Vulnerable: Announces Initiative to Partner with Transitional Housing Agencies

We are eager to work more closely with organizations on the front lines of this crisis. Post this

"At Stayable, we believe everyone deserves a safe and comfortable place to call home, even if it's just for a little while," said Crystal Johnson, Vice President of Operations. "We understand the challenges faced by individuals and families experiencing housing transitions, and we are committed to being part of the solution. Our hotels offer the essential amenities needed for a comfortable extended stay, and we are eager to work more closely with organizations on the front lines of this crisis."

Stayable's properties across Florida are equipped with features designed to make longer stays more manageable and comfortable. Each unit includes free high-speed Wi-Fi, an air-fryer combo microwave for convenient meal preparation, and a full-size refrigerator, allowing guests to store and prepare their own food, a significant cost-saving benefit. These amenities provide a sense of normalcy and independence during a challenging time.

The company currently operates multiple locations across Florida, including Jacksonville West, Lakeland, Orlando, Kissimmee East, Kissimmee West, and St. Augustine. Stayable's eight locations with low weekly and monthly rates, provide an adaptable solution for individuals and families with varying lengths of stay requirements.

Stayable is actively seeking to build new partnerships with non-profit organizations and government agencies that share its commitment to addressing housing insecurity. Interested organizations are encouraged to reach out to Stayable on their website to discuss potential collaborations and how they can work together to provide much-needed support to individuals and families in transition across Florida.

Stayable is an extended-stay hotel company operating across Florida, providing flexible, affordable, and comfortable accommodations.

