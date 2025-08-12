Steadily Ranks No. 63 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Steadily, a leading provider of landlord insurance in the U.S., has been ranked No. 63 on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Post this

"We are honored to be ranked No. 63 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America," said Darren Nix, founder and CEO of Steadily. "From day one, we set out to raise the bar for landlord insurance—delivering speed, affordability, and exceptional service. This milestone reflects the hard work of our team and affirms our mission to better serve and protect landlords nationwide. We're proud of how far we've come—and we're just getting started."

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Steadily serves policyholders in all fifty states with a comprehensive blend of coverage options to meet the needs of almost any landlord. Its programs include Steadily Insurance Company, an A-rated insurance carrier, five MGA programs, and a large insurance agency. With over $300 million in annualized gross written premium, Steadily has become the solution of choice for modern landlords—and the recognition from the Inc. 5000 underscores both the scale of its growth and the value it delivers to property owners nationwide.

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Steadily was founded by a veteran team of insurance experts and rental property investors to offer modern, high-quality insurance to rental property owners. The company is dual-headquartered in Austin, Texas, and Overland Park, Kansas, and is backed by investors including Zigg Capital, Matrix Partners, Two Sigma Ventures, Koch Ventures, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Nine Four Ventures, Belfer Investment Partners, Peak State Ventures, Vesta Ventures, and SV Angel. Learn more at https://www.steadily.com and stay in touch @SteadilyInsure and Facebook.com/SteadilyInsurance.

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

