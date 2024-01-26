Steady, a Continuous Coordination Application, Launches to Bring Productivity, Quality, and Engagement to Modern Work

With Steady, each manager and contributor gets a personalized daily digest screen with precisely the context they need to add value — without having to jigsaw together information at the expense of the work itself. Post this

With Steady, each manager and contributor gets a personalized daily digest screen with precisely the context they need to add value — without having to jigsaw together information at the expense of the work itself.

The result is a high-performing organization of engaged people moving in lock-step towards mission and vision.

"It doesn't matter if you're remote, hybrid, or on-site. Modern work is now distributed and crosses the boundaries of time and place," said Henry Poydar, CEO of Steady. "You need a proven and deliberate plan for distributed work to build great products, services, and a high-performing organizational culture. Continuous Coordination via Steady is the way to implement that plan."

At its core, Steady implements Continuous Coordination, an open-source set of principles that enhance productivity, work quality, and engagement. Developed from decades of distributed work experience by the founding team at Steady, along with contributors from across the tech industry, this proven approach ensures that organizations are continuously aligned, informed, engaged, and productive. Continuous Coordination is documented in a position paper at https://continuouscoordination.org.

Steady is the evolution of Status Hero, the widely acclaimed async communication tool. It brings forward the best aspects of Status Hero while introducing new, innovative features that make Steady the next-generation tool for effective organizational alignment.

The development and launch of Steady have been supported by notable investors including Early Light Ventures, Inner Loop Capital, Red Shepherd Ventures, Riptide Ventures, and a group of angel investors. Their backing underscores the potential and impact of Steady in transforming the landscape of modern work.

To experience the benefits of Steady, visit https://steady.space/signup for a 30-day full-featured free trial. Steady is enterprise-ready and meets the highest security standards with SOC2 Type II auditing. For personalized assistance, visit https://steady.space/sales to discuss how Steady can be integrated into your organization.

