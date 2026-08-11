Steady Solutions Named No. 966 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 once is an honor. Earning a place on the list three consecutive years reflects something even more meaningful—consistent execution." — Fabien Reille, Founder & CEO, Steady Solutions Post this

Over the past year, Steady Solutions expanded its commercial design-build services across the

Western United States, delivering office tenant improvements, infrastructure upgrades, civil construction, and mission-critical facility projects for commercial, industrial, institutional, and public-sector clients. The company also earned its third consecutive Inc. 5000 recognition while investing in its people, technology, and long-term client relationships.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Steady Solutions

Steady Solutions is a commercial design-build contractor delivering construction solutions for commercial, industrial, institutional, and public-sector clients across the Western United States. Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, the company provides a single point of accountability from design and permitting through construction, with expertise in office tenant improvements, infrastructure, civil construction, and occupied facility renovations. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years, Steady Solutions is committed to quality, safety, and long-term value for every client. For more information, visit www.steadysolutions.pro or contact [email protected].

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Fabien Reille, Steady Solutions, 1 (805) 242 6395, [email protected], www.steadysolutions.pro

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SOURCE Steady Solutions