Steady Solutions Ranks No. 787 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of over 530% Percent, This Marks Steady Solutions' Second Consecutive Year on the List
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Steady Solutions is No. 787 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.
"We're honored to be recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in America—for the second year in a row. This award is a testament to the dedication and integrity of the Steady team and the trust our clients place in us. By focusing on delivering exceptional results and building lasting partnerships, we've been able to grow sustainably without outside funding", said Fabien Reille, Founder & CEO of Steady Solutions.
This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."
About Steady Solutions
Steady Solutions is a commercial design-build firm serving corporate, institutional, and public-sector clients across the Western United States. Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, Steady delivers fully integrated preconstruction, permitting, and construction services for complex projects with precision and speed.
Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Fabien Reille, Steady Solutions has become a trusted partner for capital programs ranging from major site work and infrastructure upgrades to precision building improvements and energy-efficiency initiatives. Its client portfolio includes private-sector markets such as education, logistics, e-commerce, and commercial/industrial facilities, as well as public-sector projects in municipal and civic infrastructure.
Steady Solutions' rapid growth has been recognized nationally, earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the first time in 2024. In 2025, the U.S. Small Business Administration named Fabien Reille the SBA Small Business Person of the Year, recognizing the firm's impact, leadership, and ability to deliver high-stakes projects on aggressive timelines. For more information, visit www.steadysolutions.pro.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
