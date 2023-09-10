Steak Loft of Mystic CT Celebrates its 50th Anniversary: A Night of Food, Music, and Community Support

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our patrons over the years, and the enduring appeal of our culinary creations," said Jon Kodama, Owner of Steak Loft Tweet this

Through the years, Steak Loft has weathered various culinary trends and economic shifts, emerging stronger and more vibrant with each passing year. The secret to its enduring success lies in its ability to adapt while staying true to its core values of quality, authenticity, and impeccable service.

Honoring Tradition, Embracing the Future

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our patrons over the years, and the enduring appeal of our culinary creations," said Jon Kodama, Owner of Steak Loft. "We are excited to celebrate the past, present, and future of Steak Loft as we continue to evolve into the future while staying true to the values that have guided us for five decades."

50 Years of Culinary Artistry

As Steak Loft embarks on its 50th anniversary celebrations, patrons can expect a series of specially curated events and culinary offerings that pay homage to its rich history.

The celebration begins with a fundraiser event for The United Way/Gemma Moran Food Center on Tuesday, September 12th, from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. It's a rare opportunity to come together with friends, family, and fellow patrons to celebrate the legacy of a culinary institution that has stood the test of time. The anniversary celebration features hors d'oeuvres, live entertainment by The Fake Experience, giveaways, 2 complimentary drinks, and more! Join us as we all come together to celebrate 50 years! Tickets are $50, with all proceeds being donated to the Gemma Moran Food Center. To secure your place at this extraordinary event, visit our website at steakloftct.com or contact the restaurant directly at 860.536.2661. Advance tickets are recommended as limited tickets will be available the night of the 12th.

Culinary Excellence and Community Engagement

Beyond the anniversary celebrations, Steak Loft remains committed to giving back to the community that has been an integral part of its journey. The restaurant has planned a series of philanthropic initiatives throughout the year, including a Dine & Donate Series in support of many of the local nonprofits we have supported over the years. As Steak Loft prepares to celebrate five decades of culinary excellence, patrons are invited to join in the festivities.

Media Contact

Mari Kodama, JTK Management, 1 860-536-2661, [email protected], www.steakloft.com

SOURCE Steak Loft