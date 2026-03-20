Stealth to Debut: AI-Native Endpoint Protection Threat Breaker

Cybersecurity industry experiences needs resolve the staffing crisis. What we've built is a platform that thinks, decides, and acts — before a human even opens an alert, said Andrew, CEO and Co-Founder of Threat Breaker. The world doesn't need another dashboard. It needs an autonomous defender. Post this

The threat landscape has intensified dramatically in recent months. Since the onset of U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran in early 2026, CISA, the FBI, and the NSA have issued coordinated advisories warning American businesses to prepare for retaliatory cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. According to a Radware report, cyberattacks targeting Israeli entities surged by 700% following military strikes, while Iranian-affiliated actors have already claimed responsibility for attacks on U.S. medical device maker Stryker. American defense contractors, healthcare systems, financial institutions, water utilities, and transportation providers are now on elevated alert. Pro-Iranian hacktivist groups have explicitly threatened additional strikes, and CrowdStrike researchers have detected a surge of coordinated Russian hacker activity in support of Tehran since the conflict began.

A Platform Built for the New Threat Reality

Threat Breaker's endpoint agent deploys in minutes without infrastructure investment and operates continuously, including in offline mode when the central dashboard is unavailable. Its detection engine uses a layered approach that combines real-time process monitoring, regex and hash-based detection, YARA and Sigma rules, and a behavioral analysis engine capable of identifying multi-stage attack chains, such as document-to-PowerShell-to-download sequences, that evade traditional signature-based tools.

The platform's AI investigation layer automatically classifies threats, generates human-readable incident summaries, scores risk severity, maps detections to MITRE ATT&CK techniques, and produces tailored remediation guidance, dramatically reducing the time analysts spend on triage. For MSSPs managing dozens or hundreds of client environments simultaneously, Threat Breaker's multi-tenant dashboard provides a unified operational view with role-based access control, incident timelines, and forensic event reconstruction across all endpoints.

Key capabilities at launch include protection against ransomware; credential-dumping tools such as:

Mimikatz;

Reverse shells;

AMSI bypass;

ETW patching evasion techniques;

Lateral movement via PsExec and WMI;

Persistence mechanisms;

Suspicious data exfiltration to cloud services.

Compliance tagging for SOC2, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, NIST, and GDPR frameworks is built directly into the detection rules engine.

World-Class Advisory Team Guides the Build

Threat Breaker was founded by a team with a combined track record of seven successful exits and over $3 million in capital raised across prior ventures. CEO Andrew Sydoruk holds a Master's degree in Cybersecurity and is a Stanford Graduate School of Business alumnus with two M&A exits. COO Andrew Linskyi brings 15 years of operational leadership across teams of 200+ and an MBA alongside PMP certification. CTO Yuriy Nayda has more than 20 years of software engineering and cybersecurity experience, including ISO compliance and startup scaling, and has led teams through two successful exits.

The company's advisory board brings institutional depth from the frontlines of cybersecurity and deep technology:

Yuval Malachi holds multiple cybersecurity patents and brings 20+ years of R&D experience spanning Linux, IoT, 5G, and open-source security. He has guided companies from ideation to production across both corporate and startup environments.

Farokh Karani is a 15-year Sales and Channel Director who has been involved in one IPO and five-plus M&A events, including transactions at CP Secure (acquired by Netgear), Cyberoam (acquired by Sophos), Quick Heal (IPO), Heimdal (acquired by Marlin Capital), and Votiro (acquired by Menlo Security). He brings Threat Breaker's unmatched channel access in the MSSP and security reseller ecosystem.

William Bradley serves as Senior Director of Product Marketing at XM Cyber with 15 years of cybersecurity experience, including a prior role as CISO. He advises on go-to-market execution, product launches, and customer research, and is a frequent speaker on risk reduction and attack path management.

Igor Kotsiuba is an Assistant Professor at Durham University Business School and Honorary Chairman of the Cybersecurity Cluster of Ukraine. He leads the Digital Forensics Science Lab focused on critical infrastructure defense and behavioral biometrics, and is a recognized expert in AI forensics.

Volodymyr Pugachov is a Lead AI Researcher at UC Berkeley with 15+ years of experience in applied machine learning, model optimization, and scalable AI systems architecture.

Ivan Slavioglo is VP of IT at Fozzy Group, where he has led enterprise-scale cybersecurity and digital transformation initiatives across retail operations for more than 20 years.

Mariana Tataryn is an advisor for AI and deep-tech ventures with seven years of Big 4 consulting experience, specializing in digital finance transformation, enterprise platforms, and data governance.

"The convergence of AI-enhanced adversaries, geopolitical cyber conflict, and a workforce that simply cannot scale fast enough has created a category-defining opportunity," said Farokh Karani, Sales and Channel Advisor to Threat Breaker. "I have been part of five cybersecurity exits, and I have never seen a moment where the market pull and the product-market fit aligned this clearly."

A $400 Billion Market Under Siege

The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $400 billion by 2030, driven by surging demand in MSSP and managed detection and response (MDR) segments. The MSSP market alone is valued at approximately $20 billion and growing rapidly as SMBs — historically the most underserved segment in enterprise security — seek outsourced protection to compensate for internal talent deficits.

The economics of the talent shortage are stark. Organizations that suffer from significant security staffing shortfalls face data breach costs averaging $1.76 million higher than their adequately-staffed counterparts. Meanwhile, AI-powered security solutions are demonstrating the reverse effect: companies that extensively deploy AI in security operations achieve an average $1.9 million reduction in breach costs. With the AI-in-cybersecurity market valued at $30.9 billion in 2025 and growing at a 22–24% CAGR, Threat Breaker is entering the market at the precise inflection point where automation is no longer a competitive advantage — it is a survival requirement.

The Iran dimension adds particular urgency. A joint advisory from CISA, the FBI, the NSA, and the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center, issued in the wake of U.S. and Israeli military operations, explicitly warned that Iranian state-sponsored and affiliated threat actors are likely to significantly increase DDoS campaigns and potentially conduct ransomware attacks against U.S. targets. State-backed group MuddyWater was found to have pre-positioned itself on multiple U.S. networks in the weeks leading up to the conflict. The adversary TTPs flagged in those advisories — weak credential exploitation, OT and ICS compromise, ransomware collaboration, and data destruction — align precisely with the attack categories Threat Breaker's detection engine is designed to neutralize.

Accepted into MACH37 Cyber Accelerator

Threat Breaker was accepted into MACH37, the nation's premier cyber accelerator affiliated with the Northern Virginia Technology Council and focused on commercializing cybersecurity technologies. The company has design partners from the MSSP and enterprise sectors already engaged in pilot programs and is actively onboarding new participants ahead of general availability.

Meet Threat Breaker at RSA Conference 2026

Threat Breaker will be demonstrating its full platform at the RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco from March 23–26. Security professionals, MSSPs, channel partners, and investors are invited to schedule a private demo at https://www.threatbreaker.com/rsac. Early access to the pilot program is now open to qualified MSSPs and enterprise security teams.

"We built Threat Breaker for the analyst who has 500 endpoints to protect and two people to do it with," said Yuriy Nayda, CTO and Co-Founder. "RSA is the right stage to show the industry what autonomous, AI-native endpoint protection actually looks like in production — not a roadmap slide, but a live system catching real threats in real time."

About Threat Breaker

Threat Breaker (TBCS Inc.) is an AI-native endpoint protection and response platform built for MSSPs and the SMBs they serve. Founded by serial entrepreneurs with deep cybersecurity and operational expertise, the company is headquartered in Dover, Delaware, and is backed by advisors with more than six collective cybersecurity exits. Threat Breaker is a MACH37 portfolio company and is currently accepting MSSP design partners and pilot participants. Learn more at www.ThreatBreaker.com

Media Contact

Threat Breaker Communications, Threat Breaker, 1 737 287 3603, [email protected], https://www.threatbreaker.com/

SOURCE Threat Breaker