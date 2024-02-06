STEAM TRIGGER a new 2.5D Steampunk-Metroidvania game will be released in 2024

x-climb Inc. (Headquarters: Ginza, Tokyo; CEO Atsushi Iburi) will release a new 2.5D Steampunk-Metroidvania action adventure game "STEAM TRIGGER" on PC platforms and each consoles in 2024. Post this

Welcome to Veridium, the sprawling metropolis where the clattering gears of industrial progress harmonize with the elegance of Victorian aesthetics. Immerse yourself in a grand steampunk event, the annual Clockwork Gala, a dazzling display of mechanical marvels that draws attendees worldwide. At the heart of this spectacle stands Eva, a brilliant inventor and daring adventurer with a fiery spirit.

As the Clockwork Gala unfolds, Eva unveils her magnum opus: the Steam Trigger, a colossal mechanical suit powered by the mysterious energy source Aetherium. Little do the attendees know that a Clockwork Rebellion is about to unfold, orchestrated by the enigmatic Lord Malachi and his rogue group of inventors. Their nefarious intent is to seize control of Veridium's Aetherium deposits, plunging the city into chaos.

With each boss and obstacle Eva faces, she unravels Lord Malachi's machinations. In an epic battle of wits, strategy, and mechanical prowess, Eva points her steam trigger at the monstrous creature to face the horrors of a machine that threatens to tear Veridium apart.

Experience the triumph of human ingenuity over mechanical monstrosities in STEAM TRIGGER—a thrilling steampunk tale celebrating a determined female lead, the wonders of a clockwork-infused world, and the indomitable spirit of human innovation. Are you ready to rewrite the fate of Veridium?

Key Features:

Dynamic Gameplay: Experience a blend of horizontal and vertical scrolling as you navigate through the game's varied landscapes. This mix adds an extra layer of excitement and unpredictability to your journey.

SteamPunk Aesthetic: Encounter a diverse range of enemies, from humanoid to fearsome wolves, all adorned in intricate steampunk attire. This unique styling adds a layer of depth and intrigue to your adversaries.

Combat and Agility: Play as Eva, our female protagonist, a skilled warrior who wields a katana with finesse. Engage in stylish combat using a combination of slashing attacks, agile jumps, and slick sliding movements.

Boss Battles: Test your skills against powerful bosses, each requiring a unique strategy to defeat. These encounters will challenge your combat abilities and reward you with satisfying victories.

Exploration and Discovery: Traverse through each level, uncovering hidden paths and secrets that enrich the gaming experience. Exploration is key to mastering the game and unlocking its full potential.

Stunning Visuals: Each level is designed with attention to detail, offering a visually stunning experience that complements the gameplay. The art style bridges the traditional with the modern, creating an immersive world for players.

What to Expect:

In STEAM TRIGGER, you'll embark on a journey filled with exciting challenges, engaging combat, and stunning visuals. Whether you're deftly navigating through treacherous landscapes, battling steampunk-inspired enemies, or unraveling the mysteries of each level, there's always something new and exciting around the corner.

Prepare for an adventure where agility, strategy, and style combine to create a uniquely captivating gaming experience. Join Eva in her quest and become part of this extraordinary world!

Company

Media Contact

Atsushi Iburi, x-climb Inc., 81 359317989, [email protected], https://x-climb.com/

