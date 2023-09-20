Steamboat Springs' Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club on Fast-Track for Buildout

"Residents choose to live at Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club for its proximity to the ski area and downtown Steamboat, its stunning views, its wildlife preservation and world-class fly fishing access, its tranquility, and its authentic amenities that bring families together." Tweet this

Nestled among aspen trees and old-growth ponderosa pines, many Upland Preserve Homesites, the final collection of 13 premium homesites available to buyers, border national forest and offer panoramic views of the neighboring Steamboat Ski Resort and the snow-capped peaks of the Flat Tops Wilderness Area. Premium Golf Homesites offer direct cart-path access to the neighboring Catamount Golf Club. And Premium Club Homesites offer convenient walking access to community amenities, including Lonecast Lake, the Owners' Lodge, and the Barn.

The custom-built, Mountain-Contemporary Vestige residence pays homage to landmarks and traditions of the past, while celebrating modern living in an exquisite design. With clean lines with a touch of rustic inspiration, the one-of-a-kind residence offers 5,353 finished square feet with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a 3.5-car garage.

Over the last several years, 45 of Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club's 63 total properties have been sold and the community is on the fast track for buildout, with 12 currently completed homes, six homes to be completed in 2023, and 10 to be completed in 2024. Beyond the attraction of the community's proximity to downtown Steamboat, the privacy of its homesites, and its ample open space and amenities, its affiliated design-build partner, Alpine Master Builders, delivering custom homes in approximately 18 months has proven especially appealing.

Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club is a 1,216-acre luxury ranch community located in the South Valley of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Bordered by the Steamboat Ski Resort, Catamount Golf Club, and national forest land, the ranch features 63, five-acre homesites and 900 acres dedicated to wildlife preserve and open space only minutes from skiing and downtown. Ranch amenities include an Owners' Lodge, guest cabins, concierge services, fishing lake, equestrian facilities, Nordic skiing and snowshoeing, a private backcountry cabin, 10-plus miles of groomed trails, private fishing on a 1.5-mile section of the Yampa River, and exclusive membership opportunities at the five-star, slopeside Alpine Mountain Summit Club, located at One Steamboat Place.

For more information about homesites or the Vestige custom market home available at Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club, call Suzanne Schlicht, Senior Vice President and Director of Sales, Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club, Licensed Broker with Ski Realty, at 970-846-0817 or visit alpinemountainranch.com.

Photos are available here and here. Please credit Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club.

Justin Grigg, Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club, 406-728-4180, [email protected], https://alpinemountainranchsteamboat.com/

