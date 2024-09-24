Steamericas Advocates for a Waste-Free World During Cleanup Month

We believe that aligning with ESG principles to promote a sustainable future is our responsibility as business owners. Post this

"Our mission is to provide our customers with eco-friendly, cost-effective cleaning solutions with no chemicals, no waste and no hassles," said Yujin Anderson, Owner and CEO of Steamericas. Anderson added, "We believe that aligning with ESG principles to promote a sustainable future is our responsibility as business owners," she concluded.

Anderson also stressed the importance of using steam for worker safety, which is a critical aspect of ESG. By deploying steam, Steamericas' customers have prevented work hazards, including falls/slips (from too much water on the floor) and exposure to chemicals such as ozone, varsol, etc.

Certified Excellence and Diverse Leadership

Steamericas prides itself on its certifications and diverse leadership. The company, which offers cleaning products for mobile or in-house applications, is WBENC certified, with DBE certification pending. It carries ASME-stamped products and holds numerous product certifications, including UL, CSA, SASO, and CE.

Not only is Steamericas woman-owned, but it is also women—and minority-operated, bringing diverse perspectives to the forefront of the business. This inclusive leadership approach sets the company apart from others in the cleaning space. By offering tailored cleaning solutions with extensive customer support, Steamericas is solving customers' problems while setting a new standard of business excellence.

Steamericas reinforces its commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement by supporting activities around Cleanup Month. They encourage business owners and everyone interested in solving the global waste crisis to join the cause and participate in this effort to create a waste-free world.

About Steamericas Inc.

Steamericas is a minority woman-owned and operated business specializing in commercial and industrial-grade dry vapor steam machines and accessories. By providing eco-friendly, cost-effective cleaning and sanitizing solutions that reduce water usage, labor, and chemical consumption, the company aligns with ESG principles to promote a sustainable future. Their commitment to sustainability is demonstrated through energy savings by using less water to heat up and the chemical-free removal of pathogens, which protects our groundwater from getting contaminated.

All parts are readily available within the U.S. Customers are supported by a nationwide network of service centers, ensuring that most of their models are ready to ship or have a very short lead-time.

