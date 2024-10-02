Steamericas Cites "5 Reasons Steam Cleaning Trumps Water" - A Must-Read for all Eco-Conscious Companies

"I truly believe that steam cleaning can have a transformative impact on sustainability practices." Post this

Steam has also revolutionized cleaning for wineries, craft breweries, food processing, restaurants, and distilleries.

It helps keep pathogens at bay, since these microorganisms—including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites—can pose significant health risks when they contaminate food or surfaces. In the context of food safety, pathogens are particularly alarming because they can lead to foodborne illnesses.

It makes wineries more efficient with time and water usage because steam uses a fraction of the water during sanitation, creating less wastewater.

While craft breweries often find themselves repairing barrels, steam offers an alternative to the typical way to refurbish barrels, saving 95%-98% of water when using dry steam instead of water for 'swelling'—or rehydrating—barrels.

It can help with weed control to avoid harmful herbicides like Atrazine getting into groundwater.

Here are 5 Reasons Steam Cleaning Trumps Water:

Water Savings: Steam cleaning utilizes significantly less water than conventional cleaning methods. Steamericas' flagship product, Optima Steamer conserves water using only 0.08 gal/min, a considerable reduction compared to the 5+ gallons utilized by pressure washers and parts washers. Industrial customers can benefit from overall savings of 10- 30M gallons of water per Optima Steamer unit. Prevention of Wastewater Pollution: Studies from environmental organizations, including UN-Water, indicate that approximately 80% of wastewater worldwide is released into the environment without adequate treatment, affecting human health and ecosystems. With minimal water required for steam generation, there's virtually no wastewater runoff when using steam cleaning, safeguarding water sources from pollution. Users can comply with the Clean Water Act and avoid fines for breaking environmental regulations with wastewater. Labor & Efficiency Gains: Steam cleaning speeds up and makes cleaning tasks safer, reducing the risk of falls and slips due to excess water on the floor. Steamericas steamers also simplify cleaning with Clean-in-Place (CIP), reaching inaccessible areas without disassembling or requiring excessive effort. This results in significant labor savings and increases operational efficiency. Customers save an average of 2,000 labor hours annually with the company's steam solutions. Chemical-Free Cleaning: This method relies solely on steam and eliminates the need for harsh chemicals such as Ozone and Varsol, fostering an optimal cleaning environment for people and the planet. Also, eliminating chemicals such as HVAC in cleaning processes of coils helps patients who are sensitive to post-clean odor of indoor air. Effective Germ and Virus Elimination: Steam cleaning kills 99.9% of pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, providing a superior level of sanitation that traditional water cleaning cannot match.

"I truly believe that steam cleaning can have a transformative impact on sustainability practices," said Yujin Anderson, CEO of Steamericas, adding, "When I started the operations of Steamericas in the US in 2010, I quickly realized that our steamers could be used in many industries beyond the car wash industry which is where we started, so we expanded into food & beverage manufacturing and HVAC industries. Power plants now use our steamers to maintain turbines, and nuclear plants use our technology to reduce radioactive wastewater during decontamination. Steam has the potential to become the future of effective and eco-friendly cleaning."

Steamericas technology saves over 2 million gallons of water annually, preventing wastewater generation and supporting environmental stewardship. Their products support Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals and are designed to impact the environment positively. Also, the company is WBENC certified, with DBE certification pending. It carries ASME-stamped products and holds numerous product certifications, including UL, CSA, SASO, and CE to support enterprise customers to be in compliance with labor laws.

Steamericas is a minority woman-owned and operated business specializing in commercial and industrial-grade dry vapor steam machines and accessories. By providing eco-friendly, cost-effective cleaning and sanitizing solutions that reduce water usage, labor, and chemical consumption, the company aligns with ESG principles to promote a sustainable future. Their commitment to sustainability is demonstrated through energy savings by using less water to heat up and the chemical-free removal of pathogens, which protects our groundwater from getting contaminated.

All parts are readily available within the U.S. Customers are supported by a nationwide network of service centers, ensuring that most of their models are ready to ship or have a very short lead-time.

