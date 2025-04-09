Steamericas Delivers Sustainable and Cost-Effective Cleaning for Public Transit

Our innovative steamer technology is a game-changer. It offers transit authorities an efficient way to keep fleets spotless and sterilized with minimal environmental impact. Post this

Billy Fields, owner and general manager of Cougar Chemical, a cleaning solutions consultant and provider, expressed his enthusiasm for Steamericas, noting, "The Optima Steamer is an excellent steam cleaning machine. Its high-quality build allows it to tackle hard-to-reach areas, removing build-ups and debris deep within cracks where traditional brushing or wiping fails."

According to Fields, they first used Steamericas' Optima Steamer with the Memphis Metro Transit Authority (MATA), and that success led to its adoption by the Nashville Metro Transit Authority. He explained, "Some MATA buses present unique cleaning challenges, such as carpets on the seats and walls that cover three-quarter-inch plywood underneath. These surfaces cannot handle traditional cleaning methods like mopping or pressure washing, as they require minimal moisture. With the Optima Steamer, these transit companies found they could clean effectively using dry steam and sanitize the surfaces to meet stringent standards."

Key benefits of the Optima Steamer include:

Effortless Cleaning – Simplify the tough-to-reach areas—door jambs, cup holders, and nooks. Also, vehicle HVAC coils for better air quality for onboard passengers and energy efficiency—with minimal manual labor.

Eco-Friendly Efficiency – Steam anywhere without overspray or runoff, enabling mobile-friendly, environmentally safe operations.

Reduced Costs – Chemical supply can be reduced by 50–60%, and water usage can be trimmed down to a fraction of a traditional wash —just 0.08 gallon per minute is needed Shorter Dry Times –Enjoy faster turnarounds, enabling higher productivity and improved profitability.

–Enjoy faster turnarounds, enabling higher productivity and improved profitability. Regulatory Compliance—Adhere to regulations such as the Clean Water Act (no-runoff) and the California CARB SORE Ban (engineless build) while also supporting sustainability goals.

True to its mission, Steamericas ensures all its products reflect a dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values. By using less water, eliminating harsh chemicals, and minimizing energy consumption, the company empowers organizations to clean responsibly. With deployment in transit authorities such as NYC MTA, SEPTA, Sound Transit, and Memphis Area Transit Authority, Steamericas continues to revolutionize fleet maintenance nationwide. "The Optima Steamer allows businesses to align operational efficiency with ESG values, driving sustainability without compromising performance," concluded Anderson.

About Steamericas Inc.

Steamericas is a minority woman-owned and operated business specializing in commercial and industrial-grade dry vapor steam machines and accessories. By providing eco-friendly, cost-effective cleaning and sanitizing solutions that reduce water usage, labor, and chemical consumption, the company aligns with ESG principles to promote a sustainable future. Their commitment to sustainability is demonstrated through energy savings by using less water to heat up and the chemical-free removal of pathogens, which protects our groundwater from getting contaminated.

All parts are readily available within the U.S. Customers are supported by a nationwide network of service centers, ensuring that most of their models are ready to ship or have a very short lead time.

