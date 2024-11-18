Steamericas: Dry Vapor Steam Cleaning Can Avert Contaminations in Food Processing Plants

"By effectively sanitizing equipment, we help prevent contamination events like recent listeria outbreaks, potentially saving lives and preserving brand reputation," Yujin Anderson, CEO of Steamericas. Post this

PhD Stewart Lebrun, author, along with Roxanne Chan, MD and Shannon Carey of the whitepaper "Food Processing Surface Sanitation Using Chemical-Free Dry Steam," said that after testing the efficacy of Steamericas's Optima Steamer™ technology, which involves the application of jet of steam shots for 5-10 seconds at 80°C / 175°F (in this environment, almost no microorganism can survive) "it is by far the most efficient and effective way of cleaning," adding, "You can get better results with a more thorough cleaning and sanitizing, than you can ever get with a sponge and exposure to chemicals."

This is a crucial time for the food processing industry, as recent listeria outbreaks, such as the one involving Boar's Head liverwurst, have highlighted the need for effective sanitizing solutions that do not rely on water. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (DCD), as of September 23, 59 people in 19 states have reported being infected with Listeria. However, this number is likely higher since some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria. Also, there have been 10 fatalities.

Manufacturers and distributors are responsible for food product safety to ensure consumers' well-being. Using the best-in-class tools to achieve cleaning and sanitizing protocols is essential, but so is conducting good equipment maintenance and compliance with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) inspections to avoid food contamination outbreaks.

Yujin Anderson, CEO of Steamericas, expressed the company's dedication to pioneering innovative solutions that simultaneously prioritize environmental sustainability and the safety of food and plant workers. Our steam technology is designed to address the unique challenges faced by manufacturing facilities, where traditional water-based cleaning methods are impractical due to the lack of drains, moisture, and pressure sensitivity of modern manufacturing and packaging equipment." Anderson added, "By effectively sanitizing equipment, we help prevent contamination events like recent listeria outbreaks, potentially saving lives and preserving brand reputation."

Additional sources of information:

USDA Recalls & Public Health Alerts

FDA Recalls, Market Withdrawals, & Safety Alerts

https://steamericas.com/steam-applications/food-beverage/food-safety/

For media inquiries about Steamericas, including high-resolution images, please contact Giselle Chollett at [email protected] or 917.386.7116.

About Steamericas Inc.

Steamericas is a minority woman-owned and operated business specializing in commercial and industrial-grade dry vapor steam machines and accessories. By providing eco-friendly, cost-effective cleaning and sanitizing solutions that reduce water usage, labor, and chemical consumption, the company aligns with ESG principles to promote a sustainable future. Their commitment to sustainability is demonstrated through energy savings by using less water to heat up and the chemical-free removal of pathogens, which protects our groundwater from getting contaminated.

All parts are readily available within the U.S. Customers are supported by a nationwide network of service centers, ensuring that most of their models are ready to ship or have a very short lead-time.

Media Contact

Giselle Chollett, Steamericas, 1 9173867116, [email protected], https://steamericas.com/steam-applications/food-beverage/food-safety/

SOURCE Steamericas; Steamericas