Steamericas Supports Life-Changing Solutions to Wheelchair Cleaning and Sanitization

As a spinal cord injury survivor who was paralyzed from the neck down after an accident, Nichols-Rodas' mission is deeply personal. "For me, my wheelchair is like my clothing. Feeling clean is essential, and being able to book an appointment for someone to sanitize my chair—whether I'm attending a wedding or just need it cleaned—feels priceless," she shares.

Faced with a lack of wheelchair sanitization services, Nichols-Rodas turned to Yujin Anderson, CEO of Steamericas, for help. "Sanitizing wheelchairs is about more than hygiene—it's about dignity, health, and giving people the tools to live safer, cleaner lives," Anderson explains.

Fausto Rodas highlights the daily hurdles faced by wheelchair users. "Wheelchairs are lifelines, not just tools. But maintaining them shouldn't be such a challenge. This solution makes keeping them clean and disinfected simpler and more efficient."

Steamericas' dry vapor steam technology embodies eco-friendly innovation. It eliminates harmful pathogens without chemicals and significantly reduces water consumption. This sustainable solution doesn't just clean—it addresses critical hygiene and health needs while protecting the environment.

By empowering accessibility and reducing barriers for wheelchair users and caregivers, Steamericas continues to showcase leadership in offering efficient, sustainable cleaning solutions for everyone. With its advanced technology and commitment to the environment, the company sets a robust example of how care for the individual can align with care for the planet.

About Steamericas Inc.

Steamericas is a minority woman-owned and operated business specializing in commercial and industrial-grade dry vapor steam machines and accessories. By providing eco-friendly, cost-effective cleaning and sanitizing solutions that reduce water usage, labor, and chemical consumption, the company aligns with ESG principles to promote a sustainable future. Their commitment to sustainability is demonstrated through energy savings by using less water to heat up and the chemical-free removal of pathogens, which protects our groundwater from getting contaminated.

All parts are readily available within the U.S. Customers are supported by a nationwide network of service centers, ensuring that most of their models are ready to ship or have a very short lead-time.

