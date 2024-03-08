Steamroller Taps Shawn Dunn For Chief Technology Officer

Aaron Gilman, Chief Executive Officer of Steamroller Studios says, "We are beyond excited to welcome Shawn to Steamroller. I worked with Shawn for years at Weta FX. With all the new tools and workflows we see in our future, Shawn is going to be instrumental in the next steps of our journey." Post this

With its inception in 2014, Steamroller Animation has provided services in animation, rigging, story development, character and concept art across all sectors of the entertainment industry. Steamroller has supported projects such as Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2, Epic Games' Fortnite and Lego Fortnite, Disney's Avatar The Way of Water, Netflix's Slumberland and Yu Yu Hakusho, and Guerilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West, to name a few. The independent company has studios in Florida, Mauritius and Vancouver and currently has a global footprint of 260 staff. In 2020, Steamroller released its award winning short film, Spice Frontier, with a pilot episode for the animated series currently in production. In 2021, Steamroller released a teaser for Master, created by Jamaal Bradley. In 2022, the studio released Curse of the Deadwood, a video game available on the Steam platform.

"Shawn is a perfect match for us, not only because of his constant drive to use technology to improve efficiency but also because of his love for storytelling and Original IP development", says co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, Jalil Sadool.

"He always has the artist in mind whenever he is championing a new technology. It's incredibly refreshing to have someone with so much experience who also really sees himself a servant to everyone on his team. We think the timing for Shawn to join us is perfect! His knowledge will be essential for these next critical steps in our journey as we continue to develop new tools for all departments in our real time pipeline."

Aaron Gilman, Chief Executive Officer of Steamroller Studios says, "We are beyond excited to welcome Shawn to Steamroller. I worked with Shawn for years at Weta FX where we formed a great relationship collaborating on cutting edge visual FX and animation projects. At Steamroller, we've built this amazing real time animation pipeline for Spice Frontier. But there's still a huge amount we need to develop as we look to adapt this technology to our slate of original content. With all the new tools and workflows we see in our future, Shawn is going to be instrumental in the next steps of our journey."

With production on the pilot episode of Spice Frontier wrapping this year Steamroller plans to shift its focus back to developing Master into an animated feature along with a number of other original stories.

