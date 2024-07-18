Steel Honda Announces the Arrival of the New 2025 Honda Civic Sedan

Customers can get behind the wheel of the 2025 Honda Civic Sedan from Steele Honda in St. John's, Newfoundland.

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honda Civic fans are in for a surprise in St. John's, NL, as Steele Honda announces the availability of the new 2025 Honda Civic for sale. Equipped with the most modern features, this iconic sedan now offers a redesigned front grille and taillights, updated colour options, an available Google built-in infotainment system, and a two-motor hybrid powertrain. As one of the most sought-after Honda dealers in St. John's, NL, Steele Honda is proud to offer this impressive sedan, which combines modern technology with a stylized design. They also provide financing options for new and used Honda models.

The 2025 Honda Civic trim levels include LX, Sport, Sport Hybrid, and Sport Touring Hybrid. Featuring a 2-liter inline-four engine, the LX and Sport trims deliver 150 horsepower and 133 pound-feet of torque. People wanting more on the road can opt for the hybrid trims, which offer 200 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque with a two-motor hybrid system. A very viable choice for those wanting a classy ride, the new Civic also comes with advanced tech and premium interior settings.

New Honda Civic colour options, such as Blue Lagoon Pearl, Solar Silver, and Urban Gray, provide a modern and stylish look for the sedan. Inside, the 2025 Honda Civic flaunts new-age technology features. The Sport Touring Hybrid trim introduces the integration of Google's built-in infotainment system for a Honda car, along with a 9-inch touchscreen display, a digital gauge cluster, and wireless charging. Its interior is designed for comfort and convenience, making every drive enjoyable.

Customers can now order a 2025 Honda Civic at Steele Honda and explore the various configurations, including the 2025 Honda Civic Si and the versatile 2025 Honda Civic hatchback. As a leading car dealership, Steele Honda also offers a wide range of used Honda cars and vehicles in St. John's.

Steele Honda is committed to providing exceptional service and a car-buying experience. Visit the dealership to test drive the 2025 Honda Civic and learn more about the competitive Honda Civic pricing and packaging. During Steele Honda's working hours, customers can get help from the knowledgeable sales team and get answers to any questions.

For more information about the 2025 Honda Civic, buyers can browse the new Honda inventory or visit Steele Honda at 4547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B4J8. Interested people can also reach them at 709-700-9911. Discover why Steele Honda is the top choice for Honda dealers in Newfoundland.

Media Contact

Dean Jacobs, Steele Honda, 709-579-1999, [email protected], https://www.steelehonda.com/

SOURCE Steele Honda