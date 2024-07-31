Steel Ridge Advisors Names Timothy S. Nowak, VP of Financial Planning, as Partner

Tim's experience, knowledge and dedication to providing investment solutions to our clients has been and will continue to be a tremendous asset to the firm as we look forward to our next chapter of growth. Post this

Nowak began his financial planning career at Merrill Lynch as a Financial Advisor and Portfolio Manager, and joined Steel Ridge Advisors in 2019 as a Senior Associate, Planning & Analysis. He was subsequently promoted to Vice President, developing his career around meticulous financial analysis and careful planning for clients' advisement. "Becoming a Partner is a major milestone in my career with Steel Ridge Advisors. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to join Scott in developing our business, as we continue our growth and expand services."

Steel Ridge Advisors was founded by Fitzgerald in 2016 and is focused on the financial issues affecting individuals and businesses by becoming the singular resource for clients looking for the latest ideas, insights and services build wealth for their current and future goals. Maintaining the highest standard of integrity and professionalism while building long-term relationships with clients is a core focus of the firm.

