Steel Sports Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with the Italian Baseball Softball Federation

"Steel Sports is excited to work with the Italian Baseball Softball Federation and take our Steel Sports Coaching System international where we're positively impacting young lives beyond the United States," Steel Sports President and CEO Martin Brown said. "Coaches are vital to a young person's growth and development, and we're committed to inspiring youth to reach their potential on and off the field, by developing them as athletes and people through the Steel Sports Coaching System."

The late Hall of Fame baseball manager Tommy Lasorda was instrumental in the founding of Steel Sports and the creation of the Steel Sports Coaching System in 2011. Now named The Lasorda Way in his honor, the Coaching System is centered on providing a positive and fun environment, an essential part in keeping kids in sports so they can gain the character traits and life lessons that will make them successful in all walks of life.

Lasorda's father Sabatino was an Italian immigrant hailing from Tollo, who came to the United States and met his wife, Carmella. Tommy's deep love and connection to his Italian roots spearheaded this partnership.

"Tommy was tremendously proud of his Italian heritage, and he spread his love of baseball throughout the world," Steel Sports Founder Warren Lichtenstein said. "He had an incredible gift to connect with others, and through the power of positive coaching he was able to affect countless players and fans. Steel Sports looks forward to continuing Tommy Lasorda's legacy through this partnership and helping the Italian Baseball Softball Federation succeed on and off the field."

Since its development, the Steel Sports Coaching System has impacted nearly 20,000 athletes annually with over 1 million hours of on-field coaching. Over 95 percent of Steel Sports athletes trained through the Coaching System feel they are learning skills that will help them in the future, understand and practice the Steel Sports core values — Teamwork, Respect, Integrity and Commitment — and feel they have at least satisfactory leadership skills. This partnership will allow the success of the Coaching System to stretch internationally beyond the United States to positively impact the Italian players, coaches, families and communities.

"It is truly an honor for the Italian Baseball Softball Federation to be the first to present and promote the Steel Sports brand through its National Teams," said FIBS President Andrea Marcon. "Not only for all that the program means in transmitting to young people the sporting and human values that were the guide for a great coach and sportsman like Tommy Lasorda, but also for all the love and pride that this legend of our sport has demonstrated for our country throughout his whole life."

In addition to integrating the Steel Sports Coaching System into all levels of Italian baseball and softball, Steel Sports will be attending several key events throughout 2024, including the federation's annual convention in January, to further educate players and coaches. Team Italy kicks off the European Baseball Championships with a game against Hungary on Sept. 24 in the Czech Republic.

About Steel Sports:

Steel Sports is a social impact organization with the mission of inspiring youth to reach their potential, on and off the field, by developing them as athletes and people through the Steel Sports Coaching System. Through its "Kids First" approach, Steel Sports is establishing a new standard in youth sports and coaching, forging the next generation of leaders by instilling Steel Sports' core values: Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment. Steel Sports creates a positive and fun youth sports experience for over 100,000 athletes each year. For more information, visit steelsports.com.

About FIBS:

The Italian Baseball Softball Federation deals with the organization and promotion of baseball and softball in Italy. It is a federation affiliated with the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI). It organizes all levels of Italian baseball leagues, the league for the blind and all softball leagues, both men and women. For more information, visit fibs.it/en/.

