Steel Sports Foundation Announces Donation from Warren Lichtenstein

"I am proud to support the Steel Sports Foundation in its mission to provide opportunities for young athletes to develop their skills and build character through sports," said Warren Lichtenstein. "I believe that sports can have a transformative effect on young people, and I hope that this donation will help more underserved youth access the benefits of participating in sports."

The Steel Sports Foundation's board, which consists of Mario Marcon, Bobby Valentine and Ann Meyers Drysdale, is grateful for Warren's generosity and support. This donation will help the Foundation expand its reach and impact and provide more young athletes with the chance to pursue their passions and achieve their dreams.

About Warren Lichtenstein

Warren G. Lichtenstein is the founder and executive chairman of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a global diversified holding company, and the Founder of Steel Sports. During his career, Mr. Lichtenstein has served as a director of approximately 30 public and private companies. Mr. Lichtenstein's philanthropy is focused on charitable causes that benefit children, education and youth sports. He is a founder and board member of Steel Partners Foundation and co-founder and board member of the Kids First Foundation. In 2011, Mr. Lichtenstein founded Steel Sports, a social impact organization with the mission of inspiring youth to reach their potential, on and off the field, by developing them as athletes and people through the Steel Sports Coaching System's philosophies centered around positivity and a Kids First approach.

About Steel Sports Foundation

Steel Sports Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) CA non-profit organized under the Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation Law for charitable purposes. For more information, visit www.steelsportsfoundation.org.

